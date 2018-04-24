WECMRD registration open for baseball, softball; due Sunday, April 29

Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District youth baseball and softball leagues in Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum give kids an opportunity to learn the basics of the sport, make new friends and get some exercise outdoors. The registration deadline is Sunday, April 29. Opening Day ceremonies will be held in Eagle on Saturday, June 9, for all locations.

Baseball is designed for kids 5-12 years of age and softball is for kids 9-12 years of age. All sessions will be in-house leagues with games being played in Gypsum, Eagle and Edwards. Practices will be held at the location you register for.

This is a recreational program, so WECMRD is looking for parents or community members to volunteer for coaching.

Register online for $25 at http://www.wecmrd.org

Softball

When: May 29-July 25.

Recommended Stories For You

Age: 9-10 year olds and 11-12 year olds.

Where: Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

Practices: Every Tuesday and Thursday May 29 to July 24 and will last an hour between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Opening Day festivities: Saturday, June 9, in Eagle.

Games: Games will be on Mondays or Wednesdays and will start at 5:30, 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Time commitment: Two practices a week for one hour and one game a week.

Once registration is closed and teams are created, participants will be contacted by a coach with specific practice and game times.

Baseball

When: May 29-July 25.

Age: 5-6 year olds (T-Ball); 7-9 year olds; 9-10 year olds; and 11-12 year olds.

Where: Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

5-6 year old (T-Ball) practices: Tuesday or Thursday May 29 to July 24 lasting an hour between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

7-12 year old practices: Evert Tuesday and Thursday May 29 to July 24 lasting an hour between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

5-6 year old (T-Ball) games: Games on either Monday or Wednesday startng at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m.

7-12 year old games: Games will be on Mondays or Wednesdays and will start at 5:30, 6:30 or 7 p.m.

Opening Day festivities: Saturday, June 9, in Eagle.

Time commitment: Two practices a week for one hour and one game a week for ages 7 and older. T-Ball commitment is one practice a week and one game a week.