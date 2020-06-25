Wednesday Art Walks in Vail return for summer season starting July 1
The town of Vail is again offering its free, one-hour public art tour of Vail each Wednesday of the month starting July 1 through Aug. 26. Tours start each week at 11 a.m. and leave from the Vail Village Welcome Center on the top level of the Vail Village Parking Structure.
Tours are subject to cancelation and will adhere with Eagle County public health guidelines. The number of participants may be limited to reduce gathering size and comply with social distancing protocols. All participants should wear a face mask.
The tour winds its way through the Village with discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail mountain, the master planning of the Village, and the importance of site-specific art. The Town of Vail’s public art collection includes more than 55 works of art.
Those who would prefer to enjoy a virtual tour of the collection on an interactive map can visit http://www.artinvail.com/Collection/Interactive-Map.
A printed map of the Town of Vail’s public art collection map is available at the Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers. The map features 36 works of art in a walking area of Vail Village and Lionshead, as well as the public art beyond town center.
For more information visit http://www.artinvail.com or contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator, at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344.
If you go …
What: Public Art Walks
When: Wednesdays at 11 a.m., from July 1 to Aug. 26
Where: Meet at the Vail Village Welcome Center
Cost: Free
More information: All should wear masks and tours are subject to cancelation. For more information, visit artinvail.com.
