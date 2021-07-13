Weekly Art Expo returns to Avon’s Possibilities Plaza

The Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Art Expo features up to 20 artist booths.

Special to the Daily

The Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Art Expo is every Wednesday this summer through September 1st. The show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is held on the Town Of Avon’s “Possibilities Plaza” and features up to 20 artist booths, inviting guest to stroll through Avon and discover great artists with amazing works.

This week’s event features the work of Lauri Dunn. Lauri transforms photographs of insects into modern, meditative collages and sculptures. The reconstructed photographs emphasize the insect’s original attributes such as pattern, color and symmetry. The final pieces are often so abstracted that one is left to imagine another object entirely. Preview Lauri’s work at laurirosephotography.com.

Special musical guest for July 14 is rockabilly artist Ricky Dean. Drawing from the rich traditions of rockabilly and classic country, Ricky Dean keeps toes tappin’ with his original songs and classic covers. His rich baritone voice seamlessly modulates from Elvis Presley to Hank Williams as his infectious rhythms from his guitar will make your toes tap.

The Weekly Art Expo leads up to AvonLIVE! on featuring Andy Frasco and the U.N.

What: Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Art Expo

Where: Main Street Mall (Possibilities Plaza)

When: Wednesdays through September 1st from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Live Music: 12:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the plaza.