Welcome 2019 with intentional flow yoga

The Vail Athletic Club will welcome 2019 with a New Year's Day Intentional Flow Yoga Class on Tuesday from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Manifest your intentions for the new year with an uplifting, mindful practice led by Kaitlyn Musick. This vinyasa flow yoga class balanced with restorative relaxation will help you enter the new year with an open heart and steady mind — both on and off the mat.

"During this workshop, we will define the five 'yamas of yoga,' or guidelines to living your yoga and how to incorporate them into everyday life," Musick said. "We will set intentions for the new year through karma and self-awareness and fill our hearts with intentions to be good to ourselves and others. Come ready to manifest your dreams into reality and make your actions your practice."

The class is free for Vail Athletic Club members or $20 for non-members.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.