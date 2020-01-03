Well & Being spa opens in the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort with full stack of recovery treatments

Well & Being offers couples treatments as well as individual ones.

Spending time in the Vail Valley often means getting outside for all types of recreation. From skiing and snowshoeing in the winter to mountain biking and running in the summer, the activities are endless. But we still need to make time for rest and recovery in order to keep pushing.

Well & Being has recently opened in the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort as an expansive new spa and wellness facility with a focus on comprehensive recovery. The treatments truly complement active pursuits, with services are geared toward integrated health and wellness and include elements of cryotherapy, halotherapy and vibration therapy.

“We are proud of our therapeutic body treatments and massages which help to reduce inflammation and lessen down-time after exercise or activity,” said Jennifer Razee, spa director of Well & Being, Vail. “Our spa experience incorporates thermotherapy with our steam and whirlpools, as well as respiratory relief with our salt inhalation lounge, and percussion or infrared enhancements to release tight muscles. The infusion of anti-inflammatory natural elements, like magnesium and arnica throughout our treatment menu, deepen the efficacy of the body work.”

My visit came after an intense week of exercise, from snow running sessions and skiing on Vail Mountain to indoor cycling, gym workouts and yoga. I was definitely in need of a recovery-style treatment physically, and upon arrival to Well & Being I immediately felt my body and mind release.

Swiss design elements meet idyllic Rocky Mountain details, with clean white oak like the area’s beloved aspen trees and shades of soft white, grey and sable like snow-capped mountain peaks. Mid-century modern furniture in the spa lounges have alpine-inspired patterns reminiscent of Vail’s iconic 1960s après ski culture.

Right away I felt my tension dissolve, and once my Vail Mountain Muscle Relief massage treatment began I knew I was in great hands. Razee has cultivated a team of talented and experience therapists, like Steve Greve, who was able to release my muscles in a way that then allowed for full recovery in the days that followed. The spa menu will continue to grow, and already includes massage therapies and bodywork, body scrubs and wraps, along with facial and skincare services.

“Our esthetics program also is extremely advanced, and focuses on restoring hydration in our arid and exposed climate in the Rockies,” Razee said. “With skin resurfacing like Hydrafacial and Oxygen infusion, paired with hero skincare lines like Lancer, and Intraceuticals, your skin will glow after a facial treatment.”

Greve released some of my tight muscles with percussion massage device, and Razee said the spa will be incorporating acupuncture, cupping and acupressure into their menu this winter.

“We will also have an innovative recovery circuit with à la carte offerings and select treatments incorporating compression, cold plunge, vibration plate therapy and EMS electromagnetic muscular stimulation slated for implementation early 2020,” she said.

The Salt Lounge, pictured here, and other lounges at Well & Being, are designed to aid active people in recovering from intense exercise.

A Well & Being experience is more than just a place to pamper yourself. Those who live and play in the mountains know that true self-care for hard workers and athletes means meaningful rest, and Well & Being has created a space that will help you deeply relax and fully recover.

“Spa has shifted away from simply pampering to really focusing on effective and therapeutic treatments,” Razee said. “We see our demographic definitely being performance driven, but also seeking experiential spa in a luxe setting. Self-care with a bit of indulgence definitely helps to reset mentally and physically.”

I did get the recovery results I needed from my treatment, and I relaxed afterwards while sipping water in the halotherapy lounge, then fireside with a glass of sparkling wine. This finale added an extra dash of joy to my afternoon, and I can honestly say it was an ideal spa experience from the start.

Well & Being will offer packages and à la carte programs for overnight guests and groups, with memberships offered to local residents. For more information or to book a treatment, visit www.wbvail.com.