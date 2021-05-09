Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo starts Friday at Eagle County Fairgrounds

The third annual Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo celebrates the great outdoors and will feature exhibits, vendors, kids activities and more this weekend at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

John F. Russell / Special to the Daily

The third annual Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo takes place Friday through Sunday and celebrates the myriad of outdoor activities available to locals and visitors in Eagle County and across the Western Slope.

The Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo at the Eagle County Fairgrounds will feature exhibitors, vendors, seminars, kids activities, fly-tying contest, elk calling contest, ax throwing and more. In 2021, the event will be expanding its focus to include not only hunting, camping, biking and fishing, but also river sports, running and motor sports. There will also be educational opportunities, gear, equipment, guide services and more.

The Western Slope of Colorado is home to hunting, fishing, rafting, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, camping, ATV riding, hiking, biking, horseback riding and more outdoor activities.

Attendees of this event will learn how to take advantage of all the Colorado backcountry has to offer.

The Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo takes place Friday through Sunday.

Bethany Blitz / Special to the Daily

Cost of admission is $5 each day, with all-access and other ticket options available. There is also a virtual option. Visit westcoexpo.com for tickets or more information (tickets will also be available at the door). Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Horseback riding is one of the many outdoor activities for locals and visitors to enjoy in Colorado.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Schedule

Friday: 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.