Westin celebrates anniversary with Tequila, celebrity guests

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon celebrated its 10th anniversary in a big way: with a party featuring food and drink specials, a brand-new line of tequila and several celebrity guests.

The lobby and Maya were stuffed to the gills with celebrators enjoying live music from The Platonics and Billey Decker, as well as enjoying food and drinks for only $10.

Among the drinks being served were margaritas with Casa Mexico Tequila, which the party served as the Colorado debut for.

A small batch, premium tequila company, Casa Mexico is made from 100 percent blue agave and produced in the red volcanic soil of Arandas, the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, a partner with Casa Mexico, attended the party to help launch the liquor.

Celebrity guests

"I believe in the product," De La Hoya said. "Anything I get involved in, I Have to believe in. I do my due diligence, I do my research … we feel that this tequila can be a major player in the years to come."

Since his boxing days — in which, he won multiple world titles in six different weight classes — De La Hoya has become a boxing and mixed martial arts promoter. De La Hoya was ranked the 11th best boxer of all time by BoxRec, a website dedicated to maintaining boxing records.

However, it wasn't just the tequila that De La Hoya came for, but also the party.

"When I get to meet a few fans and take pictures, it's always fun for me," De La Hoya said. "I'm more than happy to come out here, show support and be part of this great event."

De La Hoya was welcomed with a toast with Casa Mexico Tequila and a swarm of fans begging to take selfies.

In addition to De Lay Hoya, Vail resident Trista Sutter, known for starring in the first season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" and for writing the book "Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of Grateful Heart," also attended.

"I love the local feel," said Sutter of attended the event to support her community. "I love recognizing people around here. I took my mom to the spa and it was like 'Hi, Karen. Hi, everyone.'"

Before Sutter starred in "The Bachelorette," she was the runner-up in the first season of the companion series, "The Bachelor." Sutter also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and "Fear Factor."

Finally, pro-skier Chris Anthony attended the party. Anthony, who was recently inducted into the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, was also excited to attend.

"I grew up here, so to see how The Westin came in and redeveloped the area has been really awesome," Anthony said. "They've made it such a beautiful place, so when they called me up and asked if I wanted to be a part of the family, I said 'Absolutely.'"

Anthony has skied from a very young age, beginning at 18 months. Since then, he's competed in nearly ever discipline of the sport and now dedicates his time to the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project, devoted to "improving the quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities."

Throughout the evening, donations were accepted for Anthony's ski package, part of his youth project, allowing kids to ski several local resorts and tour the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum in Vail.