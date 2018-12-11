Westin offering free Nature at Night programs with Walking Mountains Science Center
December 11, 2018
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is continuing its partnership with Eagle County's Walking Mountains Science Center this winter by once again offering the free interactive Nature at Night programs.
Nature at Night will be held on 16 Saturday evenings in The Westin lobby from 4 to 5 p.m. Led by a Walking Mountains naturalist, topics for the weekly hands-on programs range from how to track Colorado animals in the winter snow to which animals in Colorado migrate and why to the different types of birds and animals found here in the Vail Valley.
New this winter will be a program called Bat Bonanza. This program will de-mystify these flying mammals, sharing the truth about vampire bats and how they use echolocation to find food.
Free and open to the public, the Nature at Night schedule includes:
Saturday, Dec. 15: Beaks, Feets & Feathers
Saturday, Dec. 22: Colorado's Winter Wildlife
Saturday, Dec. 29: Tracking Time!
Saturday, Jan. 5: Bat Bonanza
Saturday, Jan. 12: What's Up
Saturday, Jan. 19: Snow Science Snapshots
Saturday, Jan. 26: Migration Madness
Saturday, Feb. 2: Colorado's Winter Wildlife
Saturday, Feb. 9: Beaks, Feets & Feathers
Saturday, Feb. 16: Tracking Time!
Saturday, Feb. 23: Snow Science Snapshots
Saturday, March 2: What's Up
Saturday, March 9: Migration Madness
Saturday, March 16: Bat Bonanza
Saturday, March 23: Migration Madness
Saturday, March 30: Tracking Time!
"This series offers a unique opportunity to learn more about the interesting creatures of the Vail Valley through hands-on games, activities and lectures," said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. "This partnership with Walking Mountains is an amazing way to showcase our shared passion for sustainability and to create lifelong memories for our guests."
For more information, please visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.
