 Westin Riverfront honored as a top Colorado resort

Westin Riverfront honored as a top Colorado resort

Daily staff report
Special to the Daily

The Westin was voted the fourth best resort in Colorado by over 400,000 readers.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has been voted as the number four resort in the "Best Resorts in Colorado" category in the 2018 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards.

The travel magazine touts The Westin's "amazing hot tubs and pool" and staff that is "fantastic and friendly," along with its "excellent location by the lifts" and "wonderful" views.

More than 429,000 readers voted in the poll, sharing their recent travel experiences with cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports around the globe.