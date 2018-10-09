Westin Riverfront honored as a top Colorado resort
October 9, 2018
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has been voted as the number four resort in the "Best Resorts in Colorado" category in the 2018 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards.
The travel magazine touts The Westin's "amazing hot tubs and pool" and staff that is "fantastic and friendly," along with its "excellent location by the lifts" and "wonderful" views.
More than 429,000 readers voted in the poll, sharing their recent travel experiences with cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports around the globe.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Valley arts patron Alberto Vilar finishes 10-year prison sentence with ‘supervised’ release
- 1,200 mountain bikers visit Eagle for Conference Championships on Haymaker Trail
- Cannabis cannot: Americans think cannabis has lots of benefits that science does not support
- Story of skier, doctor’s connection sheds light on severe ski injury and the road to recovery
- Preservation, new construction projects under way at Sylvan Lake State Park