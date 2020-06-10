Westin Riverfront hosts ticketed BBQ & Bluegrass event with social distancing guidelines
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is hosting a ticketed outdoors Bluegrass & BBQ Party on Thursday, June 18 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and a maximum of 50 tickets will be sold and social distancing guidelines will be followed. To purchase tickets in advance, please call 970-790-5500.
The event will feature a delicious dinner of barbecue favorites, including smoked pork, brisket and chicken. BBQ will be paired with live local bluegrass music. A cash bar will be available, with $3 Colorado draft beers and $5 margaritas.
Bluegrass & BBQ will be held outside on The Westin Riverfront’s Event Lawn overlooking the Eagle River.
Support Local Journalism
For more information on all of the dining options at The Westin Riverfront, please visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more