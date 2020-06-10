Westin Riverfront hosts ticketed BBQ & Bluegrass event with social distancing guidelines

The Westin Riverfront's Event Lawn allows the hotel to offer an in-person event while following social distancing protocols.

Special to the Daily

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is hosting a ticketed outdoors Bluegrass & BBQ Party on Thursday, June 18 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and a maximum of 50 tickets will be sold and social distancing guidelines will be followed. To purchase tickets in advance, please call 970-790-5500.

The event will feature a delicious dinner of barbecue favorites, including smoked pork, brisket and chicken. BBQ will be paired with live local bluegrass music. A cash bar will be available, with $3 Colorado draft beers and $5 margaritas.

Bluegrass & BBQ will be held outside on The Westin Riverfront’s Event Lawn overlooking the Eagle River.

For more information on all of the dining options at The Westin Riverfront, please visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.