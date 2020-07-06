Westin Riverfront in Avon holds seminar on nutrition for immunity to illness

The Event Lawn allows guests to spread out as much as they would like, since it is 4,000 square feet.

Special to the Daily

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a special nutrition lecture titled Optimizing Immunity: COVID-19 Edition on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Led by Certified Master Nutritionist Therapist Christine Pierangeli, this event will teach you how to optimize your immunity to illness. Pierangeli will share practical tips on how healthy foods and an active lifestyle can help boost your immunity at a time when we have never felt more vulnerable. The event will feature time for Q&A and a handout featuring helpful tips will be provided.

The lecture is free for Athletic Club members and $15 for the general public. It will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Lobby Library.

Pierangeli, who serves as the Personal Nutritionist at the Athletic Club at The Westin, earned her credentials as a Master Nutrition Therapist from Denver’s acclaimed Nutrition Therapy Institute. She believes the road to optimal wellness and peak performance is paved with knowledge, support and empowerment that will last a lifetime.

Advance registration is highly recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed. To sign up, please visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com or call 970-790-2051.

New for this Summer, the Athletic Club at The Westin is now offering an extensive schedule of outdoor group exercise classes designed to accomodate for social distancing. Those classes include Vinyasa yoga, Flow & Restore yoga, HIIT, Interval Weight Training and Total Body Conditioning. Led by professional trainers, the classes take place on the resort’s 4,000 square foot Event Lawn, giving practitioners plenty of room to spread out while also enjoying the sounds of the Eagle River running below.