Westin Riverfront in Avon hosting free countdown to Christmas family activities
November 30, 2017
AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is celebrating the countdown to Christmas with an extensive schedule of free holiday activities for the family, including visits with Santa, holiday crafts, story time, s'mores parties and more. For more information, visit http://www.WestinRiverfront.com.
Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 2: Souvenir Holiday Photo Booth: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3: Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 5: Gumdrop Snowflakes: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Wednesday, Dec. 6: Tea Light Snowmen: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 7: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 8: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9: Riverfront Express Gondola Opening Happy Hour: 3 p.m.
Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10: Santa Brunch at Maya featuring Santa & Ralph, the World's Tallest Elf
Monday, Dec. 11: Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 12: Pinecone Christmas Tree Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 13: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 14: Resort Sledding Session – 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 15: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 16: Souvenir Holiday Photo Booth: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 17: Holiday Ornament Making: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 18: Snowball Making with The Westin Riverfront Staff: 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 19: Christmas Ornament Making: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 20: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.
Holiday Storytime: "Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Westin General Manager Kristen Pryor: 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.
Santa & Ralph, the World's Tallest Elf: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24: Christmas Stocking decorating: 4 p.m.
Special screening of A Charlie Brown Christmas accompanied by live music: 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25: Festive Christmas Brunch at Maya: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Resort Sledding Session – 4 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- America’s Winter Opening is a weekend for ski racing, beer, vintage onesies and more
- Kick off the holiday season at Eagle’s Christmas on Broadway
- Joyous, comical ‘Dreamcoat’ plays at the Arvada Center until Dec. 23
- Beaver Creek announces 2017-18 Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest winners
- Meeting birds of prey at World Cup races at Beaver Creek
Trending Sitewide
- Vandals rip up willows planted for Eagle River improvements project in Edwards
- Eagle County’s 2017 suicide count reaches 13, and possibly 14 pending investigation of Nov. 27 shooting
- Police: Delusional Vail man unsure of what drug he ingested, rams cop car near Aspen
- Aspen Skiing Co.’s new advertising campaign has a not-so-subtle political message
- Vail’s Hotel Talisa celebrates grand opening with speeches, champagne and guests