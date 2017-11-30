Westin Riverfront in Avon hosting free countdown to Christmas family activities

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is celebrating the countdown to Christmas with an extensive schedule of free holiday activities for the family, including visits with Santa, holiday crafts, story time, s'mores parties and more. For more information, visit http://www.WestinRiverfront.com.

Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 2: Souvenir Holiday Photo Booth: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Gumdrop Snowflakes: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: Tea Light Snowmen: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Riverfront Express Gondola Opening Happy Hour: 3 p.m.

Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Santa Brunch at Maya featuring Santa & Ralph, the World's Tallest Elf

Monday, Dec. 11: Holiday Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Pinecone Christmas Tree Decorating: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Ornament Making Session: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Resort Sledding Session – 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Souvenir Holiday Photo Booth: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: Holiday Ornament Making: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18: Snowball Making with The Westin Riverfront Staff: 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Christmas Ornament Making: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: S'mores Party at the Gondola Fire Pits: 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.

Holiday Storytime: "Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Westin General Manager Kristen Pryor: 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Live Christmas Music Performance by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.

Santa & Ralph, the World's Tallest Elf: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Christmas Stocking decorating: 4 p.m.

Special screening of A Charlie Brown Christmas accompanied by live music: 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Festive Christmas Brunch at Maya: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Resort Sledding Session – 4 p.m.