Westin Riverfront pledges to eliminate single-use plastic bottles by May 1

The Westin Riverfront gondola helps eliminate carbon emissions from transportation to Beaver Creek by ferrying guests from the hotel deck up to the Bachelor Gulch chair.

Photo courtesy of the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley – which was the first Colorado resort to earn Silver LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2008 – has dedicated itself to its new Westin Riverfront Eco Journey.

The first major Westin Riverfront Eco Journey initiative is to eliminate the use of all single-use plastic water and soda bottles by May 1. To make this major change, The Westin Riverfront will offer glass bottles in its guest rooms that can be filled at the water stations on each floor. The Lift Café will sell only canned soda and box water. This will result in the resort using 133,000+ fewer plastic bottles each year.

The hotel is currently working to earn Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center.

The hotel is also expanding its Make a Green Choice Program so that guests who opt to not receive daily housekeeping services during stays of 2 nights or more can choose instead to have a tree planted for each day on their behalf by The Arbor Foundation.

The Westin Riverfront already has an extensive list of eco-friendly initiatives in place, including:

Eliminated the use of all plastic straws in 2019

Energy efficient appliances and low-flow water fixtures in all 230 guest residences

Outdoor pool and infinity hot tubs use a saline-based filtration system, reducing chemical consumption by 90%

Recycling bins prominently placed throughout the resort

Housekeeping uses only eco-friendly cleaning products and all in-room paper products are made from recyclable materials

Food and beverage outlets use organic and locally sourced menu items

Food and beverage outlets compost all fruit, vegetable and food scraps, coffee grounds and other waste. The organic materials are then used in the resort’s on-site Mountains of Wellness Garden, which grows herbs, lettuces and vegetables seasonally that are used in Maya

Free public transportation access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola

Electric vehicle charging stations

The resort has adopted two miles of Highway 6 for continuous upkeep since 2008 and participates in the annual Eagle River Clean-up Project

“We are very excited to expand our commitment to operating this resort as a top sustainable destination,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “We expect our guests to embrace this change and hopefully implement it in their own daily lives.”

The Marriott brand has pledged to replace all single-use toiletry bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel in guest room showers with larger, pump-topped bottles by December 2020, including at The Westin Riverfront.