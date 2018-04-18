Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa partnering with Shaw Cancer Center

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is partnering with the Shaw Cancer Center to offer healing spa treatments at Spa Anjali to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The new Spa Anjali partnership allows Shaw Cancer Center patients to enjoy a complimentary 50-minute massage or facial at Spa Anjali, along with a classic manicure and pedicure. While at Spa Anjali, patients have access to the Athletic Club at The Westin, which features extensive cardio and weight training equipment, along with 60-plus group exercise classes per week. Patients can also enjoy the outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs as part of their day of relaxation.

"Spa Anjali provides a true luxury spa experience for our patients, many of whom are going through the most difficult time of their lives," said Kim Sharkey, manager of cancer services at Shaw Cancer Center. "By offering a respite to our patients, Spa Anjali is helping rejuvenate both the physical and spiritual aspects of our patient's lives. We consider Spa Anjali a part of our survivorship care team."

Complimentary valet parking and gratuity is included for Shaw Cancer patients; they can also enjoy a 50 percent discount per treatment for one guest on the same day as their service.

"Spa Anjali and The Westin Riverfront have long supported Shaw Cancer Center through a variety of special events and we are very excited to have this new partnership in place," said Ingrid Middaugh, the director of Spa Anjali. "Undergoing cancer treatment takes such a toll both physically and emotionally. Our therapists are well trained to offer patients a relaxing and healing spa experience."

A group of Westin Riverfront staff members recently participated in Shaw Cancer Center's annual Pink Vail event as Team Shred Well.

Spa Anjali was recently honored as a Top Wellness Center by the Green Spa Network in the 2017 GSN Sustainability Awards.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, visit http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com or call 1-866-949-1616.

For more information on Spa Anjali, visit http://www.spaanjali.com.