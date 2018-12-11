Westin to offer exclusive 10th Mountain Division ski experience with Chris Anthony in January

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is hosting an exclusive ski weekend with professional skier Chris Anthony on from Friday, Jan. 18, to Monday, Jan. 21, to celebrate and explore the incredible history of Colorado's legendary 10th Mountain Division Ski Troop, who transformed the US ski industry after a historic campaign in Italy during World War II.

The schedule for The Westin Riverfront's 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper Experience with Chris Anthony includes:

Friday, Jan. 18:

Welcome cocktail reception with Chris Anthony with a screening the documentary "Climb to Glory: Legacy of the 10th Mountain Ski Troopers."

Saturday, Jan. 19:

Breakfast at The Westin.

10th Mountain Division History Day with Chris Anthony: morning skiing and lunch at Ski Cooper and a guided visit to Camp Hale—both prominent locations in the division of the Division.

Sunday, Jan. 20:

Breakfast at The Westin.

Vail Day with Chris Anthony: Ski the Battle of Riva Ridge, lunch at Pepi's Bar & Restaurant, a visit to the Ski & Snowboard Museum and a private whiskey dinner featuring 10th Mountain Division Whiskey & Spirit Company products.

Monday, Jan. 21:

Breakfast at The Westin Riverfront.

Beaver Creek Ski Day with Chris Anthony: Ski the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill course and enjoy lunch at Beaver Creek's Talon's Restaurant.

The weekend is priced starting at $699 per night for a single adult, which includes overnight accommodations in a studio suite, parking and all of the activities listed above with transportation. Lift tickets to Ski Cooper, Vail and Beaver Creek are not included. Additional adults can be added for $299 per night and children ages 16 and under can be added for $219 per night.

For those who just want to experience the amazing ski history lesson, the event is open to the public at $389 per day, with all activities and meals included.

Participants must be a level six skier or snowboarder or better, and must be able to handle intermediate to advanced terrain.

For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.