Weston Backcountry expands into the ski market

Editor’s note: This is part five of a seven-part series on the latest and greatest finds at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show held in Denver earlier this year. This trade show represents suppliers of consumer outdoor sports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

After walking around the Denver Convention Center for hours after what feels like miles and miles of exhibitor booths, it was fun to see a familiar brand near the far corner of the exhibit hall. Weston Backcountry had their “tiny home” showroom as their backdrop with all of the boards for the 2019-20 season on display. Leading the tour of the new gear was Weston Backcountry founder and owner, Leo Tsuo.

Tsuo took me over to the splitboards and chatted up the features of this season’s Backwoods Carbon Splitboard. “We aren’t compromising much anymore going from a solid board to a split board. Especially when you use carbon,” Tsuo said. “Carbon boards and the ultra-light binding options are very close if not at the same weight as a regular board.”

For being as small as they are, Weston is really excited about the growth and overall feedback from the community and riders.

“We used to show up and people would be like, ‘who are you guys?’ and now they see us and want to try the boards,” Tsuo said.

From using materials that are eco-friendly to opting to not have a permanent storefront and instead traveling in their “tiny home” showroom, Weston has been making a big impact.

“We were on a dealer visit in Minnesota and one of their employees summed it up nicely by saying we’re ‘snowboarding’s best secret,’” Tsuo said.

The secret is out and Weston has been receiving awards and accolades from “Outside Magazine”, “Transworld Snowboarding” and “Backcountry Magazine” for their products.

What started out as a snowboard company in 2012, Weston has dipped into the backcountry ski market as well. Learn what people are saying about the new Great White and Black Belt skis in today’s video.

What does Tsuo think of all this success?

“I can barely believe it, but we have such a solid crew. Everybody is so passionate about getting people involved in riding, giving back to the community, being sustainable, that it’s more than selling boards and skis. The market is seeing what we are doing and supporting all that we do.”

For more information, go to http://www.westonbackcountry.com or follow them on their Facebook page.