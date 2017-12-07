Weston to auction off award-winning splitboard Dec. 9 in Vail

Weston Snowboards award-winning Range Splitboard was designed to help people get into the backcountry. And that backcountry, for the most part, is National Forest land.

So in keeping with the company's mission, Weston has set up a event on Saturday, Dec. 9, designed to be both fun and conscientious of the environment they're helping people access.

"Our splitboards get people into the National Forest, so if we can at all, we want to help preserve and protect those National Forests," said Weston Snowboards co-owner Mason Davey. "We're a small company, so we're starting with a small fundraiser on Saturday."

RED AND WHITE

The enticing part of the fundraiser, however, is anything but small. Weston will auction off a Range Splitboard for one lucky winner on Saturday. The board recently won the Best Freestyle Splitboard for 2018 in Splitboard Magazine, with reviewers saying the board feels good in all kinds of terrain and snow.

"Its smooth flex and torsion make it easy to ride, carve and enjoy, but still, it felt reactive, stable and responsive on hard snow thanks to its camber," Splitboard Magazine wrote. "It is clearly an all-mountain splitboard despite its twin shape. An excellent option for riders with a freestyler soul."

The board was designed by local Joe Otremba who — through countless hours of riding and tinkering — came up with a design he was proud to put his signature on. The art features a red outline of the Gore Range against a white backdrop of sky as an homage to the local trail entitled "Red and White," which is used to access National Forest land in Eagle County.

"Between the outline of the Gore Range and the subliminal shout out to Red and White, there has never been a board that praises Eagle County as much as the Range," Davey said.

SHAKEDOWN BAR AT 3

Saturday's fundraiser will take place at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music provided by Scott Rednor, Rob Eaton Jr. and others.

Weston and friends will be discussing how the National Forest Foundation helps to protect public lands, showing some local splitboard films and raffling off prizes including that Range splitboard. Other sponsors who will be providing auction items include Breckenridge Distillery, Zeal Optics, Thule, Flylow Gear, Rocky Mountain Underground, Phunkshun Wear, Spark R&D and Backcountry United.

There's no fee to get in, but $5 will get you a beer and a raffle ticket.