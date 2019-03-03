What is a Brut IPA? An unlikely mashup of two different beer styles

The newest craft beer trend traces its origins to a discovery more than 50 years ago that led to the creation of Miller Lite and the modern techniques behind a Hazy IPA.

The Brut IPA is light in body and appearance, easy to drink with a dry and effervescent mouthfeel like a domestic light beer. But it pops with a tropical fruit hop aroma and flavor without the bitterness, just like a hazy New England-style IPA.

"I think it's a combination of those two things that kind of came together to make this style, and it seems like it's taken off," said Steve Breezley at Ska Brewing in Durango, the maker of Moral Panic Brut IPA.

Social Kitchen & Brewing in San Francisco first popularized the Brut IPA in 2017, and it quickly moved to the mainstream with New Belgium and Sierra Nevada now distributing their own versions and dozens of smaller craft breweries experimenting with the beer.

The improbable genesis of the nascent style showcases how the fusion of science and innovation continues to push the beer industry in delicious new directions.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

