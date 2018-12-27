What to do next time the internet goes out

Many of us in the Vail Valley had an interesting day when our internet went down. It hit us pretty hard here at the Vail Daily, but we were able to push through it.

But what are you supposed to do when you can't push through? Here's some ideas to keep you occupied when you can't get into Instagram:

Hit the slopes

This one's a total no-brainer, but here's your friendly reminder that we do have several places where you can find gear (if you don't already have it) and hit the slopes.

Not only can you rent gear from Vail Sports itself, but you can also find deals at Christy Sports, Black Tie Ski Rentals, American Ski Exchange and many more.

Then, head out to Vail or Beaver Creek—both of which have plenty of acreage open for skiiers and snoboarders—and enjoy a day (or more) out on the hill.

Be sure to check weather and road conditions before you head out.

Visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame

If you love winter but don't feel like skiing, you can visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame to take in the history of skiing, the 10th Mountain Division, the winter Olympics and more.

The Museum is located in the Vail Village Welcome Center and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information, including a full events schedule, can be found at http://www.skimuseum.net.

Snowshoe with Walking Mountains Science Center

Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon specializes in sustainability and the outdoors. They put on daily snowshoe tours during the day, and in the evenings from Tuesday to Saturday.

Daytime tours for families (designed for children ages 4 to 9) take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for individuals from 2 to 3 p.m., and evening tours take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The best part? The tours are completely free. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org to register for a timeslot.

Eat out

It's no secret that Vail is teeming with delicious restaurants. From Garfinkel's to Maya and far beyond, there are plenty of places to eat for every meal of the day.

You can even hop in on some apres deals around town, when many bars and restaurants offer food and drink specials, and often, live music.

Visit Adventure Ridge

At the top of Eagle Bohn gondola, jump into a day of entertainment with ski bikes, a kid's snowmobile track, rip-roaring tubing lanes and more.

If you get hungry while you're playing, don't fret. Bistro Fourteen offers drinks and food to fill you're rumbling belly.

See a movie

The Vail Valley has 3 different movie theaters to choose from—the Capital Theater in Eagle, Riverwalk Theater in Edwards and CineBistro in Solaris. With plenty of juicy flicks in theaters now, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Go shopping

Just like restaurants, there's no shortage of shopping in the valley.

Head out to Lionshead Village and Vail Village both offer shopping with everything from fashion to sports gear and souvenirs. There are also plenty of art galleries to peruse while you visit. Find similar shopping experiences at Beaver Creek Village, the Riverwalk and more.

Go ice skating

If you'd prefer an outdoor activity on level ground, ice skating may be just what you're looking for.

Head to Solaris, Beaver Creek Village or the John A. Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead Village and get your snowsport fix.