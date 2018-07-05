Wheels & Wings makes return to Vail Valley Jet Center

After a one-year hiatus due to airport construction, Wheels & Wings brings its air show, car show and automobile auction back to the Vail Valley Jet Center in Gypsum Sept. 6-9, including a car show in Vail Village.

Tickets and car registration information can be found at http://www.vailautomotiveclassic.com. Tickets start at $20 and include a $45 family pack with parking. VIP sponsorship prices include $250, $500 and $1,000.

Wheels & Wings is happening at the Vail Valley Jet Center on Saturday, Sept. 8, while the Vail Village Car Show is back in Vail Village on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Wheels & Wings features aerobatic performers, beautiful planes and more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display. The Jet Center features a 30,000-square-foot hangar with free activities for kids and an auction of classic cars and memorabilia.

For parking, the Eagle County Regional Airport will be offering free day-of parking on site with ECO Shuttle buses running from the event parking on the west end of the airport to the event entrance at Vail Valley Jet Center.