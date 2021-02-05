Where to get Girl Scout Cookies in the Vail Valley this year

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season. That time is finally here, and it’s greeted with (almost) as much anticipation as Christmas and Halloween.

This year, like most things, cookie selling will look a little different, but that isn’t stopping Vail Valley Girl Scouts from doing their job.

“Even though this year isn’t exactly how other years are and that is all we need to focus on. We are still selling cookies but in a different way,” said Payton of Troop 57214, which is based in Gypsum.

The S'mores Girl Scout Cookie has caught on in recent years, though many people's favorites still are Thin Mints, Samosas and Tagalongs.

Special to the Daily

Troop leader Lauren Bailey has been helping the girls coordinate their sales spots for the past four years. The girls came up with ideas, and the locations this year are Ridley’s, Family Dollar, Gypsum Rec Center, Stone Creek Charter School and Shop ‘n Hop in Gypsum, as well as the Avon Walmart.

While some of the usual locations, including City Market’s across the valley, won’t be hosting Girl Scouts this year, some new additions will help keep customers and scouts safe at the sale sites. New this year are drive-thrus, and all locations listed except Walmart and Shop ‘n Hop will have them. The girls organized the idea themselves.

In addition, adult supervisors will take the orders for the girls, who will fill the order and hand them over to the customer in a bag with minimal contact. They will also use transparent shower curtains to create a barrier between customers and scouts. Acceptable payment methods still include cash and card, though only adults will handle cash. Everyone will wear masks.

“We have hand sanitizer and wiper to wipe down any surface that is touched, though I doubt any contact will happen,” Bailey said.

Girl Scout Cookie fiends can also find scouts selling through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, where each girl has a QR code that directs scanners to their individual website. When a customer purchases from a Girl Scout through the app, they enter their contact information so that the troop leader can get in touch to deliver the cookies.

“Though we are in a pandemic, we’re excited to sell cookies, it’s hard to wear masks and social distance, but we have to, so we will,” said Kaia, Troop 57214.

And like many disruptions to life as we knew it, having the opportunity to sell cookies means more this year.

“Selling cookies means more this year, because people need more treats during the pandemic,” said Anya, Troop 57214.

And Bailey has taken a lot of pride in seeing her girls continue to grow and ask important questions despite the state of the world.

“The girls deserve as much normalcy as possible. They still have goals and will work towards reaching them. I fully support helping them reach their individual goals,” Bailey said. “Our troop loves cookie season; all the girls are in different schools and they enjoy hanging out. Yes, they are excited to be together to sell cookies but are aware of the situation and are ready to do it safely. We are following state guidelines.”

And girls in Troop 57214 shares the same commitment to positivity and cookies, even after nearly a year in pandemic.

“Even though we are in a pandemic, we are still together for cookie season. Everything is different this year, but there’s still cookies,” said Avery.

And above all, the overarching priniciple of the Girl Scouts still remains: life enrichment and girls’ empowerment.

“My hope is that the girls learn from this, like many of us have, that anything is possible if you think outside the box a little,” Baile said. “And they are stepping up to the challenge like the rest of the world.”

WHERE TO BUY

Ridley’s

Hours are 3-5:30 p.m. for all dates.

Friday, Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 12

Friday, Feb. 19

Friday, Feb. 26

Stone Creek Charter School

Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shop ‘n Hop

Hours are 4-5:30 p.m. for all dates.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 18

Thursday, Feb. 25

Walmart

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2-4 p.m.

Gypsum Recreation Center

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Family Dollar