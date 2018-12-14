Where to make crafy Christmas gifts

Bells are ringing, and credit cards are singing all over the valley as people search for holiday gifts. While a new gadget or gizmo may be appealing, many argue that something handmade better suits the spirit of the season. Fortunately, local businesses have you covered when it comes to personalizing your presents.

Alpine Arts Center

For Christmas trinkets and knicknacks, Alpine Arts Center's got the goods. From clay ornaments to wooden picture frames, everyone can find something to decorate. You can stop by during their drop-in hours or schedule a session. The center is also hosting several workshops at their Edwards location and throughout the valley. For more information, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

Upcoming events:

Kids Ornament Making, Thursday at Alpine Arts Center.

Lanterns & Libations, Friday in Vail.

Lantern making, Sunday, Dec. 23 at Vail Library.

Maker + Stitch

Whether you're in love with wool or have yet to thread a needle, Maker + Stitch can help you create an amazing holiday gift. Along with a wealth of knowledge, the owners offer yarn of all varieties, knitting patterns and kits and any type of tool required. You can stop by their cozy shop to peruse and chat, or join a pre-Christmas workshop. For more information, visit http://www.makerandstitch.com.

Upcoming events:

Cafe Knit, Saturday at Maker + Stitch.

Stitch + Bitch, Thursday at Maker + Stitch.

Keyhole Scarf Workshop for Beginners, Friday, Dec. 28 at Maker + Stitch.

Rocky Mountain Silver and Beads

For those looking to create a cool piece of jewelry or any sort of beaded craft, Rocky Mountain Silver and Beads is a great place to start. Along with offering all the materials to start a piece from scratch, the shop can also assist in repurposing old jewelry. If you don't know where to start, several workshops are taking place to help produce an awesome gift by Christmas. For more information, visit http://www.everythingvailvalley.com/business/rocky-mountain-silver-beads.

Upcoming events:

Confetti Charm Bracelet Class, Monday at Rocky Mountain Silver and Beads.

Orphan Jewelry Ornament Class, Friday at Rocky Mountain Silver and Beads.

Intro to Metal Clay, Saturday at Rocky Mountain Silver and Beads.

Dewey Dabbles in Art

If your on the west side of Eagle county, meander into Dewey Dabbles in Arts for great gift-making opportunities. The studio offers pottery painting with an emphasis on "capturing those handprints and footprints," as well as glass fusing and walk-in canvas painting. The owner enjoys hosting events and multi-day camps geared toward adults or children. For more information, visit http://www.deweydabblesinart.com.

Upcoming events:

Art Workshop for Kids, Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 28, at Dewey Dabbles in Art.

Mio Studios

For those craving to create something more artistic than crafty, sign up for a landscape painting or drawing workshop with Mio Studios. Instructor Mio Cirkovic teach students how to paint with oil or acrylic and explore the basics of value-pattern, composition and color. He welcomes beginner and intermediate adult students, but suggests enrolling in the drawing class before moving on to painting. For more information, visit http://www.miostudios.com.

Upcoming events:

Drawing Class, Tuesday and Dec. 25 at Mio Studio.

Landscape Painting Workshop, Thursday and Saturday at Mio Studio.

Other workshops in the Valley

Rustic Ornament Painting, Monday at Ein Prosit (more information at http://www.facebook.com/einprositavon).

Traditional Pinata Workshop, Tuesday through Thursday at Vail Public Library (more information at http://www.vailholidays.com).

Imagination Station Pottery Painting, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (more information at http://www.vailrec.com/sports-activities/youth-activities/childrens-art).