Where to party this New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is known for being one of the biggest party nights of the year, and the Vail Valley is no exception. From one end to the other, here's your breakdown of some of the events to hit this New Year's Eve:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa:

Enjoy a six-course holiday meal at Maya. Dinner is priced at $110 for adults and $25 for kids age 5 to 12. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. and are highly recommended. Follow dinner with a New Year's Eve party featuring live music by Turntable Revue, dancing, a balloon drop and complimentary midnight champagne in The Lookout.

Bonfire Brewing:

Join Bonfire Brewing for a night of enchantment and intrigue to ring in the New Year. Bonfire will kick things off at 6 p.m. with a special commemorative glass and happy hour pricing all night for the first 50 customers in the door. Be sure to stick around for the midnight beer toast when Bonfire will reveal a special surprise as the clock strikes midnight. Masquerade attire is strongly suggested with prizes awarded to the best-dressed attendees.

Fitz Bar:

Fitz bar's New Year's Eve party will consist of a torchlight parade down Golden Peak with fireworks at 6:30 p.m., a DJ kicking things up a notch at 10, and a countdown and complimentary Champagne toast and fireworks show at midnight.

Four Seasons Resorts & Residencies Vail:

Kick the night off with A-la-carte dinner at Flame from 5 to 10 p.m. and then head to the Ballroom Party for live music, food, a Champagne toast and an open bar.

Remedy Bar will also host a college football viewing party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with football-inspired menu items, then will welcome a DJ at 9 p.m. to help party the night (and year) away.

Beaver Creek:

Participate in a glow-stick ski-down and torchlight parade before heading to the Park Hyatt's Ford Hall for music, food, arts and crafts, games and a Champagne toast from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The event is family-friendly.

Vail Mountain:

At 6:15 p.m., ski instructors and local alike join at Golden Peak for a torchlight parade down the mountain followed by a firework show.

The Left Bank:

Enjoy a seven-course meal with live music beginning at 9 p.m., or a four-course meal at 6 p.m. for the early birds.

Gypsum Recreation Center:

Join WECMRD at the Gypsum Rec Center live music and a cash bar beginning at 5 p.m., and for fireworks at 7 p.m.

Leanora:

Chow down on a five-course meal with optional wine pairings from 5 to 10 p.m.

Larkspur:

First seating (at 5 p.m.) includes a kid-friendly buffet and a viewing of the Golden Peak torchlight parade. Late seating includes dinner, live music and a Champagne toast.

Grouse Mountain Grill:

Early seating allows for a perfect view of Beaver Creek's firework show. Midnight partiers can reserve a table to be accompanied by pianist Tony G.

The Sebastian:

This event will feature food, specialty cocktails, a photo booth and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Better yet, childcare staff will also be present. A midnight Champagne toast will follow entertainment from DJ Maestro.

Hotel Talisa:

Anyone that reserves a table at Gessner will be invited to a midnight Champagne toast and balloon drop. An after-party will be open to in-house guests, and to non-guests by booking a spot.

The Rose:

Beginning at 9 p.m., the bar will host a Prohibition Prom-themed party with live music, a Champagne toast and ice luge. The night will also include party favors, prizes for best-dressed and the awarding of prom king and queen.

Pepi's:

Bonfire Dub will provide live music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch:

Live music will be accompanied by sweets and hors d'eouvres from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Garfinkle's:

Join the famed bar for food, drink, a DJ and Champagne to ring in the new year.

The Red Lion:

Live music, appetizers and party favors will make for a great year-ending experience.

Bridge Street Bar:

A DJ and live music by Brian Kittrell (and an open bar) will provide the opportunity to dance the night away.

Vail Ale House:

Eminence Ensemble will rock the house all through the night.

The Shakedown Bar:

A live Talking Heads tribute will take place from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. featuring local musicians, and a Champagne toast will take place at midnight.