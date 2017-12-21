Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Vail

Well, that was an interesting year.

With 2017 coming to a close and 2018 coming in with a bang (and hopefully some snow), here's a look at some New Year's Eve celebrations across the Vail Valley.

As usual, reservations are highly recommended and if your favorite restaurant isn't on this list, then give them a call. Many restaurants are providing regular menus.

Vail

Vail Ale House

The Drunken Hearts return to the Ale House to ring in another New Year's Eve, this time alongside The Grant Farm. Tickets include a complimentary midnight champagne toast and are available online.

Cost: $40.

Larkspur

Raise your glass to 2018 at the 17th annual Larkspur New Year's Eve Celebration. The food menu includes the buffet featuring lobster, steak, caviar and much more. Entertainment includes the Torchlight Parade for the early diners and live music by New Soul Brigade and dancing following the late seating. The early seating starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.; and the late seating starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: $225 for early seatings ($95 for kids); $295 for the late seating (adults only).

The Sebastian

It's a Casino Royale celebration at The Sebastian, featuring activities for all ages, live music, dancing and active food stations — including a hangover prevention station. Festivities are from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There's a champagne toast at midnight as well as prizes and giveaways.

Cost: $450 for adults, $325 for teens and $225 for kids.

Chophouse

Spend New Year's slopeside at the Chophouse with a five-course fixed menu, live music by Phil Long, party favors and champagne. There are seatings starting at 5 p.m.

Cost: $125 for early seatings(5 and 6 p.m.); $175 for later seatings (7 and 8 p.m.); and $35 for kids. Seatings after 9 p.m. are $50.

Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club

Ring in the new year with a buffet including a prime rib carving station, seafood station, pork tenderloin, salads and more. The first seating is at 5 and 5:30 p.m., and the second seating Is at 8:30 and 9 p.m. There will be live music by Kathy Morrow and Brent Gordon, as well as a champagne toast.

Cost: First seating is $85 for adults and $40 for kids younger than 12; second seating is $135 for adults.

Bol

It's a New Year's Eve Midnight Masquerade with Buck Rogers at Bol. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the show is for ages 21 and older.

Cost: $100.

Matsuhisa

The restaurant turns into a night club for New Year's Eve at Matsuhisa. The regular menu will be served for the first seatings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a grand seven-course meal with a glass of champagne and access to the after party, which includes a DJ and dance floor bumping until 2 a.m.

Cost: First seating is regular menu; second seating is $395; and the after party is $75.

Elway's

In addition to its regular menu, Elway's is serving up a three-course dinner for New Year's Eve — an appetizer, an entree and side as well as a dessert.

Cost: $125 per person; $35 for kids 12 and younger.

Torchlight Parade, fireworks

Once you've recovered from all the holiday festivities, ring in the New Year Vail-style at the 6:15 p.m. Torchlight Parade. Golden Peak is the place to watch the annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks. Watch as Vail Resorts ski instructors and children participating in Devo form a glowing train as they ski down Golden Peak with glowing sticks followed by a fireworks display, immediately following the torchlight parade. Visit http://www.VailHolidays.com.

Four Seasons Resort Vail

Toast the new year in style with a couple of different options at the Four Seasons in Vail. The New Year's Eve Gala ($500) includes a decadent dinner before hitting the dance floor. General admission to the party ($200) starts at 10 p.m. Flame Restaurant in the Four Seasons will be having a low-key evening with food, live jazz and more. The Remedy Bar will be hosting a New Year's Eve College Football Viewing Party ($100 minimum) during the day and also a DJ party at night ($200).

Pepi's

The iconic yellow building on Bridge Street will be hosting dinner seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., with live music by Bonfire Dub to ring in the new year. Tickets for the 9 p.m. seating also gain entry to all live music into the night, with performances also in Pepi's Lounge.

Cost: $60 or $80 at the door.

White Bison

Spend New Year's Eve along Gore Creek with White Bison, serving its regular menu with additional specials, a champagne toast and party favors at midnight. Menu items include raspberry point oysters and caviar, duck three ways and classic surf and turf — a bison strip steak with Maine lobster.

Cost: Regular menu.

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Revamped and recently reopened on Bridge Street, Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails will be offering its regular menu with party favors at midnight.

The Red Lion

Dinner is from 7 to 9 p.m. followed by live entertainment, party hats and tiaras, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. This event party is for ages 21 and older.

Terra Bistro

It's a Roaring '20s New Year's Eve celebration at Terra Bistro, with the restaurant decked out in '20s-themed decor ready to ring in the new year. Early bird seating is at 4:30, followed by seatings at 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. The DJ takes request after 10 p.m. There's also a live dance performance from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance.

Cost: First seating is regular menu, second seating is $149 and the third is $185.

Hotel Talisa

The inaugural New Year's Eve dinner at the new Gessner restaurant in Hotel Talisa is a paired five-course dinner. Dinner guests receive admission to the Hotel Talisa New Year's Soiree from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Hotel Talisa is also hosting a Teen New Year's Eve Cinema Experience at 9 p.m. ($55 per teen).

Cost: $175 for 6:30 p.m. seating; $250 for dinner and pairings; $60 for kids.

Garfinkel's

There's a 21-and-older party at Garf's with drinks, bubbly and appetizers included — shots are not. DJ P Rock provides the tunes. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Cost: $100.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.

Stop in for apres from 4 to 6 p.m. for live music and enjoy the regular menu into the evening.

Avon

Agave

Mikey Thunder likes to party, and he brings the party to Agave in Avon for New Year's. Thunder spins a genre-blending, bass-driven partyrock, fusing banging electronic beats with funk, hip-hop, soul, jazz, blues, swing, reggae and anything else the party may call for on the fly. Agave will have drink specials from 9:30 to 11 p.m. There are free shuttles making drops in Eagle-Vail and Vail after the party.

Cost: Free before 11 p.m.; $20 after 11 p.m.

Blue Plate

Enjoy your final dinner of 2017 at Blue Plate with a three-course dinner, or order off the regular menu, from 4 to 10 p.m. The first course is lobster bisque followed by a choice of elk or snapper with a dessert to finish.

Cost: $49.

The Westin

Maya is serving up a six-course pre fixed menu with wine pairings followed by live music, dancing, a balloon drop and champagne at midnight at The Lookout.

Cost: $110.

Loaded Joe's

It's a Masquerade Ball at Loaded Joe's in Avon for New Year's Eve with free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight.

Cost: No cover.

Grouse Mountain Grill

There will be a New Year's Eve six-course dinner and dancing at Grouse Mountain Grill with live music by Tony and Joey Gulizia and a champagne toast.

Cost: $250.

Beaver Creek

New Year's Eve at the Beav'

New Year's Eve in Beaver Creek begins with a public glow stick ski down, torchlight parade and fireworks over the village. Following the fireworks, the New Year's Eve Family Bash gets underway.

Chophouse

Located steps from Centennial Express at Beaver Creek, the Chophouse is offering a five-course pre fixed menu for New Year's. Seatings start at 5 p.m. The C-Bar will also be hosting a dance party starting at 10 p.m.

Cost: The first seatings are $150; the second seatings are $175; and $65 for kids.

Hooked

There will be a 10-course countdown menu at Hooked with two seatings starting at 5 p.m.

Cost: $150 per person.

Park Hyatt

Celebrate Beaver Creek-style at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. Begin the evening with a glow stick ski-down Beaver Creek mountain followed by a torchlight parade and a dazzling fireworks display. Continue the fun in Gerald R. Ford Hall where there is something for everyone in the family. Children and teen activities including games, crafts and more are complemented with a buffet of their favorites. Adults are welcomed with signature cocktails, an array of hors d'oeuvres and dining options, and endless music. The evening will conclude with a balloon drop at midnight.

Cost: $185 for adults; $95 for children; and free for kids 5 and younger.

Edwards

The Rose

It's going to be a party at The Rose on New Year's Eve — music by Ramona, contests for best dressed, a photo booth, champagne toast, small bites, desserts, a free ice shot luge and more.

Cost: $54 in advance, $100 day of.

Eagle

Bonfire Brewing Co.

This one sounds fun — a Tacky Prom-style New Year's Eve bash at Bonfire. Come dressed to impress — bright colors, gaudy patterns and sweater vests are strongly encouraged. Things kick off at 6 p.m., and the first 50 people get a special glass that gets them happy hour prices all night. Champagne isn't really Bonfire's style, so at midnight, samples of their latest beer creation will be passed out. There will be live music — and 23 beers on tap.

Cost: Free.