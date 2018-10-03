Vail and the surrounding communities are well-known as traveling hotspots, but where should you stay? There are a great deal of hotels in the Vail Valley, one of which is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, here’s their fall specials:

Mercedes-Benz drive

Complimentary to all guests on a first-come-first-serve basis, guests are encouraged to take a 2019 Cabriolet out for a spin in the fall colors.

Reduced spa prices

Through Wednesday, Nov. 14, receive $66 off 50-minute massages (normally priced at

$195, now only $129) and 25 percent off of body, nail and hair treatments.

Flame dinner for two

Back by popular demand, two can dine at Flame restaurant for $81.50. Reservations can be made at 970-477-8650.

Happy hour at The Remedy Bar

Happening daily from 4 to 6 p.m., enjoy half off draft beers and $6 glasses of featured wine.

Local’s Stay-cation

Between Sunday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 20, take a vacation at home with room rates starting at $155 with a $50 resort credit for two nights or stay one night for $195 and receive the same credit. The offer is only valid for those living in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Garfield counties

Thanksgiving dinner

On November 22, Flame will offer a Thanksgiving meal for $110 per adult and $35 per child. Reservations can be made at 970-477-8650. Thanksgiving To Go will also allow people to pick up Thanksgiving dinner to0go for $275, serving four to six people. $35 from each Thanksgiving To Go order will be donated to Salvation Army. Orders can be placed at 970-477-8220.

Cut for a Cure

With proceeds going to survival patients at Shaw Cancer Center, the resort’s barbershop will offer $20 haircuts for men and $40 cuts for women.