Where to watch Super Bowl LVI

Find a great spot in the valley to watch the big game.

Adrien Curiel via Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

The Los Angeles Rams takes on the Cincinatti Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (56) at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, and you’re going to want to be somewhere with guaranteed television access and ample drinks on hand.

Fortunately, the Vail Valley has a number of options that will satisfy all of your Super Bowl viewing party needs.

Altitude Bar and Grill (Vail)

Watch the game from any of 19 TVs, including a projector screen over 100 inches wide. Up the intensity with a $20 buy-in on a betting square, and keep the kids entertained with pool and ping pong.

Blue Moose (Vail and Beaver Creek)

Pizza and football – the American dream. With TVs on nearly every wall, there’s not a bad seat in the house, and you can keep the pies coming throughout the game.

Bob’s Place (Avon)

A fan favorite, Bob’s typically fills up early – we’re talking noon – on Super Bowl Sunday. Enjoy the game over classic American food, drinks and bar games.

Chophouse (Vail and Beaver Creek)

With an abundance of TVs in the main dining room, everyone has a great view. While reservations are not required, they are highly recommended.

Coyote Café (Beaver Creek)

Seating at this local favorite gives guests access to multiple television sets, ensuring you won’t miss a play. Take advantage of the heated patio right in Beaver Creek Village.

DECA + BOL (Vail)

Bowl while you watch the Super Bowl at the DECA + BOL’s annual “Superbol” event starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The “Superbol” package costs $800 per lane which includes bowling, shoes and super bowl snacks and beverages for up to 6 people.

There are also dining room space and the bar seats available for reservation at $50 a head, guaranteeing a seat for the full game. Email cat@decabolvail.com or call 970-476-5300 for event details and reservations.

Dusty Boot Saloon (Beaver Creek)

Watch the game on one of eight TVs and take advantage of delicious food and drink specials.

Enjoy football food favorites while you watch, like the wings and cold beer at Bob’s Place in Avon.

Kristin Anderson/Courtesy Photo

The Fitz (Vail)

Watch the game on the big screen TV and enjoy Happy Hour pricing from 3-5 p.m., including $2 off draft beers, $3 off draft wines, $4 off well cocktails and Fitz Fashions.

e|town (Edwards)

With 16 TVs inside and one out on patio, there is no shortage of options here. Watch the Super Bowl from any seat in the house with the volume on high.

Garfinkel’s (Lionshead)

A sports lover’s dream, the restaurant is packed with screens everywhere you look, right at the base of Lionshead. Walk-ins only.

The Red Lion (Vail)

This Vail classic will be featuring live music, with the game on TVs scattered throughout the restaurant.

Route 6 Café (EagleVail)

With multiple TVs, a full bar, extensive menu and plenty of seating, Route 6 Café is ready to serve all types of fans – from the loungers, to the eaters, to the partiers. Pool tables, Foosball and shuffleboard are also on hand.

El Segundo (Vail)

Tacos and touchdowns: a match made in heaven. Enjoy tasty tapas and entrees from El Segundo’s creative menu while watching the game.

Southside Benderz (Avon)

This sport-lovers hideaway will be serving their large plate options of football favorites in front of three big screen TVs.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday. Where will you be watching?

Dave Adamson via Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

Vail Brewing Co. (Vail and EagleVail)

With TVs at both locations and a bevvy of craft brew options just a few steps away, fans will have all the fuel they need for a fun viewing party at VBC.

Vendetta’s (Vail)

Enjoy the game over a full menu of pizza and Italian specialties. Wash it down with draft beer, wine or cocktail of your choice.

Morgan Allman and Vail Daily reporter Carolyn Paletta contributed to this report.