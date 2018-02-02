Where to watch the Super Bowl around Vail, Beaver Creek

As a Redskins fan, I refuse to root for the Eagles.

As a human being, I refuse to root for the Patriots.

But hey, at least I can look forward to the Mikaela Shiffrin commercial.

Here's a list of places to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4. If your favorite spot isn't on the list, then give them a call.

VAIL

Ale House

Watch the big game on a 150-foot projection screen at Vail Ale House. The restaurant and bar has an extensive beer list as well as 15 other TVs to watch. There are also specials on Coors and Coors Light, Sam Adams as well as the regular Football Sunday menu.

Call: 970-476-4314.

The Fitz

Call to reserve a table at The Fitz in Vail for the Super Bowl. Parking is available.

Call: 970-476-4959.

Vail Chophouse

Watch the game slopeside in Vail at Chophouse. The front room is already booked, but the bar is first-come, first-served, and the back room also has seating.

Call: 970-477-0555.

May Palace

Buy a square at May Palace in Vail and get access to the buffet. There are six TVs in May Palace, offering happy hour specials all day.

Call: 970-476-1657.

Garfinkel's

The doors at Garf's in Lionshead reopen at 4 p.m. with a $20 cover — first-come, first-served.

Call: 970-476-3789.

Altitude Bar and Grill

With 19 TVs, a 100-plus-inch projection screen and a large space, Altitude Bar and Grill in Vail will be accepting walk-ins on Super Bowl Sunday.

Call: 970-476-7810.

Barrio Social

Check out the new Barrio Social, featuring a Spanish meat carving station featuring rib-eye and roasted whole pig, drink specials, a special "bocket" of beer (buckets of Bock beer), Jose Cuervo Traditional on tap and more. Barrio Social is located on East Meadow Drive in Vail, between Alpenrose and LaBottega.

Call: 970-668-5529.

Vail Brewing Co.

At its location in Vail, VBC will have the game on but won't be serving food.

Call: 970-470-4622.

White Bison

Watch the Super Bowl from one of the two bar areas in White Bison, serving its regular menu including nachos, wings and more.

Call: 970-763-5470.

Pepi's Bar & Restaurant

The bar and restaurant will have the game on with the sound while serving its regular menu. Table reservations are available.

Call: 970-476-4671.

Vendetta's

In addition to pizza, order off the regular menu at Vendetta's where the game will be on with sound.

Call: 970-476-5070.

Beaver Creek

Coyote Cafe

At the 'Yote in Beaver Creek, watch the game on the big screen, with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m., first-come, first-served.

Call: 970-949-5001.

Dusty Boot Saloon

With nine TVs in two dining rooms, the Dusty Boot will be showing the Super Bowl with happy hour specials from 3 to 5 p.m. in addition to its regular menu.

Call: 970-748-1146.

Beaver Creek Chophouse/C-Bar

Watch the Super Bowl slopeside at Beaver Creek at the Chophouse and C-Bar. Tables are by reservation only, and they're just about sold out. C-Bar's seating is first-come, first-served, with eight big screens and the lunch menu going until halftime, in addition to the full dinner menu.

Call: 970-845-0555.

AVON

The Westin Riverfront

Maya will be offering happy hour food all night at the bar with food specials — including New England clam chowder and cheesesteak sliders — as well as Mexican Lager and Maestro Dobel Tequila shots for $10.

The Lookout will be offering an all-you-can-eat nacho bar for $15 in addition to other food specials — including New England clam chowder and cheesesteak sliders — as well as Lookout Stout and Jack Daniel's Fire shots for $10.

Call: 970-790-5500.

Vail Brewing Co.

It's bring-your-own-food at VBC in Eagle-Vail, or order from the Taco Truck. The game will be on a projection screen with VBC beer available on tap.

Call: 970-470-4351.

Bob's Place

The game will be on the restaurant and bar's 31 TVs with specials on tequila.

Call: 970-845-8556.

Montana's Smokehouse

Montana's will have the game on all 12 TVs with surround sound. There will be a special on tequila shots, as well as the full menu.

Call: 970-949-7019.

Route 6 Cafe

The big game will be on the TVs in Route 6, followed by live music. Specials include nachos, wings, chili cheese fries and pitchers of Coors Light.

Call: 970-949-6393.

Nozawa

Check out Nozawa's recent expansion in Avon and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Call: 970-949-0330.

China Garden

Happy hour pricing goes on all day long at China Garden in Avon for the Super Bowl with specials on drinks and food.

Call: 970-949-4986.

EDWARDS

Harvest

Join the restaurant for a "super" happy hour starting at 4 p.m. and lasting for the whole game. Harvest is located on Berry Creek Road in Edwards.

Call: 970-477-5353.

Woody's Bar & Grill

Get your squares at Woody's and watch the game with happy hour prices all day.

Call: 970-926-2756.

Old Edwards Tavern

With the addition of six new large-screen TVs, Old Edwards Tavern will be hosting a watch party with deals on wells, drafts and wine, as well as appetizers. Also on the menu: Philly cheesesteaks.

Call: 970-926-4455.

Entertainmment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill. Hail to the Redskins.