Where to watch the Super Bowl around Vail, Beaver Creek
February 2, 2018
As a Redskins fan, I refuse to root for the Eagles.
As a human being, I refuse to root for the Patriots.
But hey, at least I can look forward to the Mikaela Shiffrin commercial.
Here's a list of places to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4. If your favorite spot isn't on the list, then give them a call.
VAIL
Ale House
Recommended Stories For You
Watch the big game on a 150-foot projection screen at Vail Ale House. The restaurant and bar has an extensive beer list as well as 15 other TVs to watch. There are also specials on Coors and Coors Light, Sam Adams as well as the regular Football Sunday menu.
Call: 970-476-4314.
The Fitz
Call to reserve a table at The Fitz in Vail for the Super Bowl. Parking is available.
Call: 970-476-4959.
Vail Chophouse
Watch the game slopeside in Vail at Chophouse. The front room is already booked, but the bar is first-come, first-served, and the back room also has seating.
Call: 970-477-0555.
May Palace
Buy a square at May Palace in Vail and get access to the buffet. There are six TVs in May Palace, offering happy hour specials all day.
Call: 970-476-1657.
Garfinkel's
The doors at Garf's in Lionshead reopen at 4 p.m. with a $20 cover — first-come, first-served.
Call: 970-476-3789.
Altitude Bar and Grill
With 19 TVs, a 100-plus-inch projection screen and a large space, Altitude Bar and Grill in Vail will be accepting walk-ins on Super Bowl Sunday.
Call: 970-476-7810.
Barrio Social
Check out the new Barrio Social, featuring a Spanish meat carving station featuring rib-eye and roasted whole pig, drink specials, a special "bocket" of beer (buckets of Bock beer), Jose Cuervo Traditional on tap and more. Barrio Social is located on East Meadow Drive in Vail, between Alpenrose and LaBottega.
Call: 970-668-5529.
Vail Brewing Co.
At its location in Vail, VBC will have the game on but won't be serving food.
Call: 970-470-4622.
White Bison
Watch the Super Bowl from one of the two bar areas in White Bison, serving its regular menu including nachos, wings and more.
Call: 970-763-5470.
Pepi's Bar & Restaurant
The bar and restaurant will have the game on with the sound while serving its regular menu. Table reservations are available.
Call: 970-476-4671.
Vendetta's
In addition to pizza, order off the regular menu at Vendetta's where the game will be on with sound.
Call: 970-476-5070.
Beaver Creek
Coyote Cafe
At the 'Yote in Beaver Creek, watch the game on the big screen, with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m., first-come, first-served.
Call: 970-949-5001.
Dusty Boot Saloon
With nine TVs in two dining rooms, the Dusty Boot will be showing the Super Bowl with happy hour specials from 3 to 5 p.m. in addition to its regular menu.
Call: 970-748-1146.
Beaver Creek Chophouse/C-Bar
Watch the Super Bowl slopeside at Beaver Creek at the Chophouse and C-Bar. Tables are by reservation only, and they're just about sold out. C-Bar's seating is first-come, first-served, with eight big screens and the lunch menu going until halftime, in addition to the full dinner menu.
Call: 970-845-0555.
AVON
The Westin Riverfront
Maya will be offering happy hour food all night at the bar with food specials — including New England clam chowder and cheesesteak sliders — as well as Mexican Lager and Maestro Dobel Tequila shots for $10.
The Lookout will be offering an all-you-can-eat nacho bar for $15 in addition to other food specials — including New England clam chowder and cheesesteak sliders — as well as Lookout Stout and Jack Daniel's Fire shots for $10.
Call: 970-790-5500.
Vail Brewing Co.
It's bring-your-own-food at VBC in Eagle-Vail, or order from the Taco Truck. The game will be on a projection screen with VBC beer available on tap.
Call: 970-470-4351.
Bob's Place
The game will be on the restaurant and bar's 31 TVs with specials on tequila.
Call: 970-845-8556.
Montana's Smokehouse
Montana's will have the game on all 12 TVs with surround sound. There will be a special on tequila shots, as well as the full menu.
Call: 970-949-7019.
Route 6 Cafe
The big game will be on the TVs in Route 6, followed by live music. Specials include nachos, wings, chili cheese fries and pitchers of Coors Light.
Call: 970-949-6393.
Nozawa
Check out Nozawa's recent expansion in Avon and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Call: 970-949-0330.
China Garden
Happy hour pricing goes on all day long at China Garden in Avon for the Super Bowl with specials on drinks and food.
Call: 970-949-4986.
EDWARDS
Harvest
Join the restaurant for a "super" happy hour starting at 4 p.m. and lasting for the whole game. Harvest is located on Berry Creek Road in Edwards.
Call: 970-477-5353.
Woody's Bar & Grill
Get your squares at Woody's and watch the game with happy hour prices all day.
Call: 970-926-2756.
Old Edwards Tavern
With the addition of six new large-screen TVs, Old Edwards Tavern will be hosting a watch party with deals on wells, drafts and wine, as well as appetizers. Also on the menu: Philly cheesesteaks.
Call: 970-926-4455.
Entertainmment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill. Hail to the Redskins.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Seven-hour Dotsero SWAT standoff case ends with six-year prison sentence
- Accused murderers ‘likely’ called an Uber in Pilgrim Downs killing, Sheriff confirms
- Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial will move you
- Nurse severely injured in Frisco Flight for Life crash reaches $100 million settlement
- After 34 years in Colorado, Scott Gubrud moving from Four Seasons Vail to Four Seasons Oahu