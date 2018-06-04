Whistle Pig Vail adds 311 to lineup

VAIL — If amber is the color of your energy, then be prepared for 311 to perform as part of the inaugural Whistle Pig Vail concert series.

The show is Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $55 and go up to $99.95.

The band 311 is an American rock band formed in 1988, releasing 12 studio albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, four EPs and four DVDs. Some of the 311's songs include "Amber" (2001), "Down" (1995) and "Beautiful Disaster" (1997) among others.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.whistlepigvail.com.

About Whistle Pig

The Vail Valley Foundation is introducing Whistle Pig for the first time this year, a ticketed concert series featuring headlining acts.

The concert series will fill in gaps in the schedule at the Ford Amphitheater, and 311 joins three other shows already announced.

Dispatch, known for songs including "The General," "Only the Wild Ones" and "Flying Horses," perform June 16.

Of Led Zeppelin fame, Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters perform June 19.

The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band will perform two shows, Aug. 17-18.

The name Whistle Pig is another name for a marmot, which have been sighted on the Ford Amphitheater grounds going back to its earliest days of construction and still today.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.