Whistle Pig Vail concert series announces third performance coming to Ford Amphitheater: The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band

The Whistle Pig concert series will make its Vail debut this summer, and the lineup is starting to come together with the addition of The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band performing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m. and are $39.50 for general admission and $49.50-$89.50 for reserved tickets — plus service charges. For tickets, visit http://www.whistlepigvail.com or call 970-845-8497.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. both nights. The show is for all ages.

Other Whistle Pig concerts

Whistle Pig is a new concert series bringing ticketed shows to the Ford Amphitheater in Vail throughout the summer, filling in holes in the busy summer schedule.

The first concert in the series is June 16 and will be American indie-roots band Dispatch, known for songs including "The General," "Only the Wild Ones" and "Flying Horses."

The second announced concert by the Vail Valley Foundation in conjunction with AEG Entertainment, is Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters coming to Vail on Tuesday, June 19.

With The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band performing two nights Aug. 17-18, Vail's newest concert series is starting to fill its lineup, with more to come.

The name Whistle Pig is another name for a marmot, which have been sighted on the Ford Amphitheater grounds going back to its earliest days of construction and still today.

For more information and tickets to Whistle Pig concerts, visit http://www.whistlepig.com.