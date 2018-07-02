Who’s in the Vail America Days Parade? See the full lineup for Fourth of July floats

The Vail America Days Parade rolls through the streets of Vail starting at 10 a.m., heading west from Golden Peak on July Fourth.

Here's a look at the order of the floats parading through Vail.

1: Parade Escort-Town of Vail Police

2: VFW Post 10721-Flag Honor Guard

3: Grand Marshals-Elaine and Art Kelton

4: Vail Town Council

5: The Gallegos Corporation

6: Walking Mountains Science Center

7: Town of Vail Fire Department

8: Vail Mountain Rescue Group

9: Spirit of America

10: Denver District Pipe Band

11: Vail Valley Young Life

12: Heart Rod

13: Camp Vail-Vail Recreation District

14: Uncle Sam Stilt Walkers

15: 1950 Sprat-Platte Dodge Pick Up

16: Alpine Arts Center

17: Canine Companions for Independence

18: Minturn Anglers

19: Alpine Bank and Vail Jazz-My Favorite Things

20: Eagle County Republicans

21: White Water Express Car Wash

22: Rocky Mountain Adventure Rentals

23: Beauty and the Beats

24: Skipper & Scout

25: Sage Outdoor Adventures

26: Eagle County Paramedic Services

27: Steammaster

28: Vail Valley Jeep Club

29: Eagle County Schools-Bookmobile

30: Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club

31: Disaster Restoration Services

32: 10th Mountain Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 33 US Forest Service

34: Boston Consulting Group

35: A Hygge Summer

36: Eagle County Democratic Party

37: Vail Gymnastics

38: Special Olympics Dream Team

39: Rewind

40: REVER

41: Frost Creek

42: S'More Fun in the Great Outdoors!

43: FREESKIER 4th

44: Vail's Great Outdoors

45: Minturn's Blue Starlite Drive-In

46: Chabad Jewish Center

47: Martin Family

48: Fat City Band

49: Eagle River Pony Club

50: The Red Lion

51: Vail Valley Jet Center

52: Vail Automotive Classic

53: Teva and T'filah

54: Playhouse Project

55: Duchess Ride

56: Eagle County 4H

57: Ducks Gone Wild

58: Town of Vail Sweep

59: Lawn Chair Team