Who’s in the Vail America Days Parade? See the full lineup for Fourth of July floats
July 2, 2018
The Vail America Days Parade rolls through the streets of Vail starting at 10 a.m., heading west from Golden Peak on July Fourth.
Here's a look at the order of the floats parading through Vail.
1: Parade Escort-Town of Vail Police
2: VFW Post 10721-Flag Honor Guard
3: Grand Marshals-Elaine and Art Kelton
4: Vail Town Council
5: The Gallegos Corporation
6: Walking Mountains Science Center
7: Town of Vail Fire Department
8: Vail Mountain Rescue Group
9: Spirit of America
10: Denver District Pipe Band
11: Vail Valley Young Life
12: Heart Rod
13: Camp Vail-Vail Recreation District
14: Uncle Sam Stilt Walkers
15: 1950 Sprat-Platte Dodge Pick Up
16: Alpine Arts Center
17: Canine Companions for Independence
18: Minturn Anglers
19: Alpine Bank and Vail Jazz-My Favorite Things
20: Eagle County Republicans
21: White Water Express Car Wash
22: Rocky Mountain Adventure Rentals
23: Beauty and the Beats
24: Skipper & Scout
25: Sage Outdoor Adventures
26: Eagle County Paramedic Services
27: Steammaster
28: Vail Valley Jeep Club
29: Eagle County Schools-Bookmobile
30: Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club
31: Disaster Restoration Services
32: 10th Mountain Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 33 US Forest Service
34: Boston Consulting Group
35: A Hygge Summer
36: Eagle County Democratic Party
37: Vail Gymnastics
38: Special Olympics Dream Team
39: Rewind
40: REVER
41: Frost Creek
42: S'More Fun in the Great Outdoors!
43: FREESKIER 4th
44: Vail's Great Outdoors
45: Minturn's Blue Starlite Drive-In
46: Chabad Jewish Center
47: Martin Family
48: Fat City Band
49: Eagle River Pony Club
50: The Red Lion
51: Vail Valley Jet Center
52: Vail Automotive Classic
53: Teva and T'filah
54: Playhouse Project
55: Duchess Ride
56: Eagle County 4H
57: Ducks Gone Wild
58: Town of Vail Sweep
59: Lawn Chair Team
