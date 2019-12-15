WhoVail gingerbread house unveiled at the Four Seasons

The WhoVail gingerbread creation this year is a 140-square-foot walk-in house.

Rich Vossler | Special to the Daily

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail unveiled its seventh annual WhoVail on Dec. 1, a massive gingerbread house. The name is a spinoff of Dr. Seuss’ Whoville.

The WhoVail gingerbread house, inspired by The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, is 140-square-feet and built in-house by Master Carpenter Frank Bontempo and his team. Decorated with more than 1,500 gingerbread tiles by the Resort’s Pastry team led by Executive Chef Marco Fossati, WhoVail this year is a walk-in house with intricate detail and pattern work.

At the unveiling event on Dec. 1, the Vail Mountain Middle School choir and The Grinch and Fizzy Bruno (starring as the Grinch’s dog, Max) provided guests with joy and excitement. WhoVail will be up throughout the festive season at the Four Seasons hotel. Visit fourseasons.com.