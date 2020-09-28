Why leaves change colors in the fall: Kids Corner for the week 9/28/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside scoop

Autumn leaves

Leaves change in Edwards.

This past week was the autumn solstice (Sept. 22), signaling the beginning of fall. However, you only had to look outside to the trees to understand the season is changing. Leaves on deciduous trees — trees that do not have leaves year-round — begin a colorful display of red, orange, yellow and even purple before their leaves float to the ground. In Vail, the aspens are mostly turning yellow.

Why do leaves change color? During spring and summer, trees receive plenty of sunlight. Think of sunlight as food for plants to grow and mature. Healthy leaves are made of chlorophyl and usually demonstrate green hues. When fall arrives, there’s less sun; therefore, leaves do not get as much energy from the heat and light the sun provides. They begin to break down. When a leaf breaks down, pigments of the leaf begin to show and that is where the fall colors come from.

Leaves can vary in color from year to year dependent on weather conditions. The years with the best colors that truly pop and last longer start with a warm, wet spring and a mild summer, followed by autumn with sunny days and not too many storms that could knock the leaves off of trees or freeze them.

Did you know are three pigments that color leaves?

chlorophyll (green)

carotenoid (brown, orange, yellow)

anthocyanin (red)

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

pumpkin / la calabaza

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County history each week.

Some of Eagle’s early pioneers gather outside the E.E. Glenn General Merchandise store in 1902.

The northeast corner of Broadway and Second Streets in Eagle is currently a construction site. But up until six months ago, this location was home to one of the oldest buildings in Eagle: the general mercantile store.

Built in 1893 by Frank Belding, the “F.M. Belding Store” was opened at a time when Eagle was a tiny community. The down-valley ranchers and Fulford miners needed supplies, and families needed groceries and clothing. Every community in the valley had at least one store where people could buy anything they needed. Newspapers reported that F.M. Belding customers could buy anything “from a toothpick to a threshing machine.”

Like many early pioneers, Frank Belding came to this area to mine for silver and gold, but eventually found another way to make a living. His built his first general store in 1887 at Dotsero, where he supplied prospectors bound for the silver mining camp of Carbonate, up on the Flat Tops. In Dotsero, Frank met and married a pretty Irish woman, Ellen O’Neill, who was operating a hotel. When the Carbonate mining boom ended, they moved to Eagle and built another store. A small post office was located in the back of the building.

When Ed Belding died in 1899, Ellen continued to run the store and post office while she raised her young son, Ralph. In 1902, Ellen married a Fulford miner, Ed Glenn. They changed the name of the store to the “E.E. Glenn” store, and in 1912, wired it for electricity. They operated it until Ellen died in 1935. Ralph took over the business and operated “Ralph’s Store” through the next decade. He also served as Eagle’s mayor. Still, for many years, people referred to the building as the “E.E. Glenn Store.”

In later years, the building had many uses, including the Rule Electric store, a clothing store and a radio and television shop. The E.E. Glenn store building finished out its final years as a popular bike shop.

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Click or hover over the black boxes to reveal the answer.

Riddle: What is a tree’s least favorite month?

Sep-timber.

Riddle: Why did the scarecrow win the Nobel Prize?

Because he was out-standing in his field.

Riddle: Why do birds fly south for the winter?

Because it is too far for them to walk.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

