Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to Edwards on April 18

Cost: $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a festival by activists for activists and returns to the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Wednesday, April 18.

The Eagle River Watershed Council presents the third annual event that features 10 short films ranging from action and adventure to inspiration and environmental activism.

There are films for everyone, including fly-fishermen, environmentalists, rafters, farmers, ranchers, veterans and animal lovers. The films will focus on river issues and stories at the local level, as well as the connection we have to global waterways.

"Our changing environment is at the forefront of conversations nationally and globally," said Lizzie Schoder, the Watershed Council's education and outreach coordinator. "Now, more than ever, it is important that individuals become inspired and propel the groundswell of environmentalism in our valley."

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All attendees are entered into a prize drawing and there will be beer for sale as well as a silent auction. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6:15 p.m.

Films include:

Recommended Stories For You

"Chasing Wild: Journey into the Sacred Headwaters"

"Letter to Congress"

"Conservation Generation"

"Rapununi: Fight for El Dorado"

"The Curve of Time"

"A River's Reckoning"

"Canis Lupus Colorado"

"Return from Desolation"

"Where the Wild Things Play"

"Protected: A Wild & Scenic River Portrait"

For tickets and more information, call 970-827-5406 or visit http://www.erwc.org.