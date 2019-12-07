Wild Tonic debuts canned hard kombucha at Birds of Prey

Wild Tonic's cans are designed to be portable and friendly for outdoor adventures, which is why they've debuted in the Colorado market at Birds of Prey.

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

Wild Tonic is debuting canned versions of its alcoholic hard kombucha at Birds of Prey this weekend. Available in 12-ounce cans for $4.50 at the Wild Tonic tent by the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village, this is the first time the cans are seeing the market.

The cans were designed to provide portability for people who wanted to bring Wild Tonic products on camping trips, river rafts, tailgates and more. The cans have a hand-drawn illustration representing each of the flavors on them, and Wild Tonic sourced a woman artist to design the cans.

The company has canned five of its flavors. At Birds of Prey, Wild Tonic is selling the Strawberry Blood Orange and the Blueberry Basil flavors. The Mango Ginger, Tropical Turmeric and Raspberry Goji Rose flavors are also in cans. The cans are currently available in natural grocery stores, and will make their way to Vail Valley liquor stores, including Avon Liquor and Alpine Wine & Spirits, after Birds of Prey weekend.

The bottled versions of Wild Tonic’s hard kombucha are available in several locations in the Vail Valley. Wildtonic.com’s “where to find us” product sourcer said that those locations are: Beaver Liquor in Avon, Avon Liqour, Market at Vail in Avon, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits in Edwards, Drunken Goat in Edwards, West Vail Liquors in Vail, Alpine Wine & Spirits in Vail, Mountain Grocery in Vail and Grappa Fine Wine & Spirits in Vail.