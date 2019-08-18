Wildsyde electric bikes bring smiles

There’s just something about riding a bike that brings a smile to your face. Maybe it’s the wind in your hair, the vantage point you have looking over the handlebars or the feeling of freedom you had when you were on a bike as a kid. Those were the feelings I felt when I had a chance to ride one of the new electric bikes from Wildsyde, an Eagle County-based company offering new vintage-inspired eCruiser electric bikes.

Having an electric bike is like having another set of skis in your quiver. Many of us like to mountain bike and road bike for the pure cardiovascular conditioning those types of bikes provide, but the e-bikes are just plain fun. In fact, Paul Hields, owner of Wildsyde eCruisers, calls them “smile makers” because of the predominant reaction he sees once someone tries the electric bikes out.

“We are avid outdoor enthusiasts who opt to get outside and ride hard, ride fast and ride with a purpose, but let’s face it, we also like to have an easy cruise around town sometimes, instead of grinding up the backside of a mountain. These bikes allow you to get where you are going without the grind and sweat of pedaling entirely on your own,” Hields said.

Electric bikes have become a popular way for people to pedal to work, the bar, the game, or a friend’s place in style and comfort. It’s also an affordable and eco-friendly and sweat-free commuting option.

Featuring retro styling and the look of an old motorcycle, Wildsyde eCruisers have been designed and tested with adventure and practicality at their core. They also have a lot of technology “under the hood.”

The Beast model has a 36v/13aAh Samsung battery and 500Wh Bafang rear-drive motor that is engineered to propel riders a distance of 25 to 40 miles at speeds up to 20 miles per hour, depending on body weight, terrain, wind resistance, speed and human effort.

In a world that is relying more and more heavily on eCommerce and internet business, Wildsyde intends to work more closely with bike retailers in innovative ways to promote its product while supporting the brick and mortar shops. Watch today’s video to find out where you can check out the Wildsyde eCruisers locally or go to http://www.wildsyde.com.