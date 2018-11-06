Win contest to see Widespread Panic in Mexico

Moe's Original Bar B Que is putting on a contest to win a trip for two to Panic en la Playa Ocho featuring four nights of Widespread Panic on the beach at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riveria Maya, Mexico from Jan. 25 to 29, 2019.

One lucky winner and a guest will receive a double occupancy, all-inclusive hotel room and event wristbands. The contest runs online starting Sunday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13 at http://www.panicenlaplaya.com/moes with the winner announced on Sunday, Dec. 16.

In addition to the trip giveaway, Moe's Original Bar B Que will be hosting a barbecue during the trip for all guests.

Cloud 9 will present a four night musical adventure with Widespread Panic on the beaches of Mexico; boasting nine restaurants, poolside and beachfront wait service and 24-hour complimentary room service at the Hard Rock Hotel.

When the sun goes down, guests will make their way to the centrally located Concert Courtyard for a full two-set show by Widespread Panic each of the four nights. With amazing acoustics, plenty of dancing room and the Caribbean as a backdrop, there's no sweeter way to enjoy music in paradise.

The Playa Allstars, North Mississippi Allstars, Bonerama, Bloodkin and Kalu and the Electric Joint will provide additional music.

Respected sextet Widespread Panic is a legendary national touring force and continues to break attendance records in major venues across the country. Panic's live performances have become legendary and the symbiotic relationship between the artist and their fans is something to behold.