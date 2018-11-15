Win WInterWonderGrass tickets
November 15, 2018
If you're looking to attend WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat in February, enter to win tickets online at http://www.winterwondergrass.com. Winners of the contest will receive:
Nine total nights of VIP access at WinterWonderGrass Stratton, Steamboat and Squaw Valley.
Nine days of skiing/riding at Ikon Pass destinations.
Zeal Optics goggles.
Weston snowboard.
Pair of Icelantic skis.
Two WinterWonderGrass hoodies.
Klean Kanteen mugs.
Pair of Grass After Dark tickets per location.
Pair of tickets for Thursday night kickoff with the Infamous Stringdusters in Stratton, Vermont.
Pair of tickets for Thursday night dinner with the Lil Smokies in Steamboat, Colorado.
Two seats on the Tram Jam in Squaw, California.
Two seats at the Saturday morning Pick n' Munch Brunch at Plumpjack in Squaw, California.
Two WinterWonderGrass merchandise items.
One-year subscription to Relix Magazine.
Escorted, front row view for a headlining set at each location.
Entrants must be able to attend all three festivals, and prizes are not transferable.
