Wine at the Mine in Leadville Feb. 9

LEADVILLE — The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announces the return of Wine at the Mine — a wine, craft beer and craft distillery tasting event on Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This after-hours event includes the opportunity to explore all 25,000 square feet of exhibit space within the museum while sampling tastings from Colorado wineries, breweries and — new this year — craft distillers along with culinary bites from local restaurants.

Participants include award winning Deerhammer Distillers Co., Eddyline Brewery, Garret Estate Cellars, Kingman Estates Winery, Tommyknocker Craft Brewery and Vino Salida among others.

Sandra Mark, wine hobbyist and National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum volunteer, will be discussing Gurjistan Wine: Traditional Winemaking, Republic of Georgia. Archeologists have found evidence that wine was made 8,000 years ago in Georgia from Vitis Vinifera suggesting the region was the origin for wine grapes grown throughout the world today.

On a recent trip to Georgia, Mark discovered the ancient tradition of quevri wine-making for which Georgians are currently seeking special protected heritage status through UNESCO. Mark will share her discoveries about this unique winemaking method that has generated recent international buzz in the trendy new categories of "natural" and "orange" wines.

More than Wine

Attendees will have an exclusive first look at the museum's new temporary exhibition — Matchless: The Mine, The Myth, The Legend — premiering at the event. Once a bonanza silver mine of the 1880s, the iconic Matchless Mine is now owned by the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and offers tours which share its story of the boom-bust days that put Leadville on the map. The significance of the Matchless Mine to Colorado and the history of mining are such that it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

The Matchless is notable for the wealth its silver created but is better known for the love triangle of its most famous and legendary owners, Horace and Augusta Tabor and Elizabeth McCourt, aka Baby Doe Tabor. Theirs is a quintessential American story of rags to riches to rags. One of mining's most enduring tales has been told through an opera "The Ballad of Baby Doe," a movie "Silver Dollar" and several books including "Baby Doe Tabor, the Madwoman in the Cabin," "Baby Doe Tabor Matchless Silver Queen" and most recently, "The Silver Baron's Wife."

While the exhibit will briefly touch on the Tabor's role in The Matchless Mine's story, the primary focus will be the significance of the unique geology of Leadville's Fryer Hill area (where The Matchless is located).

Attendees of the Wine at the Mine event will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of items such as resort stays, professional portrait photography, gem and mineral specimens, art, a ride on the fire truck, gift certificates and Ski Cooper tickets among other items.