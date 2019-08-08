Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival

There are wine and spirits festivals, and then there are wine and spirits festivals at Beaver Creek. For the 13th year, the Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival puts its own special twist on incorporating culinary excellence with outdoor adventures that pair together perfectly. Here’s a look at the schedule throughout the weekend. Please note that the wine dinners at both Mirabelle and Splendido are sold out.

Friday

A Taste of Sicily Seminar – 12-1:30 p.m. – Toscanini

The Grower Champagne Seminar – 2:30-4:00 p.m. – The Met Kitchen

Rosé Soiree – 3–5 p.m. – Village

Saturday

Hike and Lunch: A Guided Gourmet Adventure – 10 a.m. –2 p.m. – Summer Adventure Center – Spruce Saddle

10 a.m. –2 p.m. – Summer Adventure Center – Spruce Saddle Shaping Your Senses: Wine Glassware and Tasting Seminar – 12-1:30 p.m. – Peregrine Room at The Osprey

Women in Wine – 1– 3 p.m. – Village

Pinot Noir Uncorked Seminar – 2:30-4 p.m. – Peregrine Room at The Osprey

13th Annual Grand Tasting – 5– 8 p.m. – Base of Haymeadow Express Gondola

Sunday

Guided 4×4 Adventure Tour with a wine and cheese pairing – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – start and end at Centennial Station.

For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Vail Dance Festival Closing Weekend

If you haven’t had a chance to see a performance at the Vail Dance Festival, there is still time this weekend. In its 31st year, the Vail Dance Festival continues to shine, inspire and amaze event-goers throughout the two-week festival.

The Martha Graham Dance Company returns to the festival with a program that highlights both the history of the company and the future of modern dance. Don’t miss the Graham masterpiece “Appalachian Spring” which will be set to the Aaron Copeland score and played by the Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra.

Choreographer Pam Tanowitz will also present one of her works set to the music of composer-in-residence, Caroline Shaw.

Find out why the “New York Times” has been stated that “The company is overflowing with talented dancers” at Friday night’s show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Ballet Hispanico made its debut in 2018 and is back for more on Saturday. “Last year was an incredible experience and we look forward to sharing more of our repertory with the Vail audiences,” said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispanico.

Before closing down the festival on Saturday night at the Ford Amphitheater, Ballet Hispanico will be Dancing in the Streets, one of the Vail Dance Festival’s fringe events, on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the crossroads of Gore and Bridge Street in Vail Village.

“Since Ballet Hispanico’s inception, our mission has been tied to community education and engagement making the Dancing in the Streets event something we relish in doing as a Company.”

Ballet Hispanico will close down the festival with new works along with audience favorites including “Club Havana” which was featured on PBS’s “Live From Lincoln Center.” A closing night dance party complete with a salsa band will follow the performance. The audience is invited to join in the celebration and dance on the same stage the pros have been on for the past two weeks to close down another fun and fabulous Vail Dance Festival.

For tickets, go to http://www.vaildance.org. Showtime for both shows is 7:30 p.m.

Kids Adventure Games

I have some good news and bad news about the Kids Adventure Games. I’ll give you the bad news first: they are sold out. But, the good news is there are still ways to take part in this fun family weekend.

The challenging yet fun course is designed especially for kids in teams of two ranging in age from 6 to 14. The course involves a range of obstacles in an outdoor environment. It’s very spectator friendly along the 2.5-4 mile course as well. Watch as the teams go through up to 15 man-made and natural obstacles.

In addition to spectating, take part in activities at the Adventure Zone in Solaris Plaza from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There will also be a yoga session with Revolution Power Yoga at 2:30 on Saturday.

There’s still space available to get your competitive juices flowing during the KEEN Family Mud Run on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Here, it’s more about getting dirty and having fun than taking first place. The course meanders around the base of Mountain Plaza and yes, you will get muddy during the mud run. All mud runners will receive a special gift from the sponsors for their willingness to get soiled and there will be some “cool” ways to wash off at the finish line.

The Kids Adventure Games started in Vail in 2010 and has grown greatly since then. Competitions are held at various locations across the U.S., so if you can’t get into the Vail Kids Adventure Games next year, try traveling to one of these destinations:

Stowe, VT

Big Sky, MT

North Lake Tahoe, CA

Lost Valley, ME

Park City, UT

For a full schedule and information on how to get involved, visit http://www.kidsadventuregames.com.

Vail Jazz at the Riverwalk

Summertime in the Vail Valley is all about outdoor music and one of the newest venues is the small amphitheater along the river at Riverwalk. Vail Jazz has its big Vail Jazz Party coming up Labor Day weekend, but leading up to the signature event, the music spills out into communities up and down valley. The Jazz at the Riverwalk shows started out just being a once a month thing and has grown to include every Friday between Independence Day through Labor Day.

Quemando takes the stage on Friday. Quemando means “burning” in Spanish and this salsa band will be heating up the stage and encouraging folks to get up and move on the lawn at Riverwalk. Lots of energy will be coming out of this 12-piece band as they cover legendary Latin tracks from artists like Celia Cruz, Marc Anthony, Gloria Esteban and more. They have also been known to add a little heat to classics from the Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and there are food and beverage tents and other vendors on hand for you to mingle with before the free concert begins at 6 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.vailjazz.org.

Crawling to a Cure

One thing I love about the Vail Valley is that you can see ballet one day and get to ride in a monster truck the next day. Come down to the Eagle on Saturday for Crawlin’ to a Cure, a benefit that “races to raise cash” and gives that money back to local families impacted by cancer.

The Eagle County Fairgrounds are transformed into an obstacle course full of boulders, logs, tabletop jumps and other hurdles that will challenge the drivers of the various vehicles that will be out on the course. There are seven classes of vehicles competing in Saturday’s event. The cost is $100 to compete in the event or $50 if you just want to drive the course and aren’t doing it for time. Qualifying rounds will begin at 9 a.m. and the competitions will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Other activities include rides in the monster trucks, kids power wheels racing and a Show and Shine car show where you can show off your 4×4 rig.

Crawlin’ to a Cure was created in 2011 by Stewart and Vikki Hobbs as a way to help support their friend, Tiffany Myers. Tiffany Myers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and lost the battle in 2016. Part of the proceeds go to the Tiffany Myers Keeping ‘em Real Memorial Scholarship Fund that helps graduating seniors in the Eagle and Garfield County area public high schools that have been impacted by cancer in their immediate family.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids aged five to ten years old. Kids who are four years old and younger are free. Crawlin’ to a Cure donates all of the driver’s fees, gate admissions and merchandise sales proceeds. For more information, visit http://www.crawintoaocure.org.