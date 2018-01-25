Winter classical series at Beaver Creek has four shows remaining

Shows for the winter classic series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center are at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary parking is available as well as 20 percent off at Revolution with a ticket stub. For tickets, call 970-845-8497 or visit http://www.vilarpac.org .

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center's winter classical series features some of the finest talents in the business, bringing current and future stars of Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera House to the Vail Valley.

With the series in full swing there are still four out of six performances still to come.

DOVER QUARTET

On Thursday, Feb. 1, it's string quartet time as the Dover Quartet perform a loaded program of Mozart, Haydn and Borodin. The last of those names you may be the least immediately familiar, though musical theater lovers will likely recognize the piece in part.

One movement of Borodin's String Quartet in D major provided the melody for the song "And this is my beloved" from Kismet. Hear it in its original context and also revel in the glorious creations of the two earlier masters.

RISING STARS OF THE OPERA

Recommended Stories For You

Fans of fine singing, take note: On Monday, Feb. 12, the Vilar Performing Arts Center hosts Rising Stars of the Opera.

Organized by the Richard Tucker Foundation (named in honor of one of the greatest mid-20th century American opera singers), the program showcases young artists on the brink of extraordinary careers performing favorite arias and duets from La Boheme, La Traviata, Carmen, the Pearl Fishers and West Side Story — along with a few musical surprises.

Opera fans won't want to miss it; those unfamiliar with the art form will find an intriguing introduction, both to opera and to artists just breaking into this challenging career. This Rising Stars of the Opera will also offer a children's educational performance at 10 a.m. with the hope to make opera first accessible, then thrilling, to students.

THE 5 BROWNS

Further ahead in the season, the month of March will bring the gifted siblings of The 5 Browns to town for a piano-focused extravaganza — imagine having all five of your kids go to Juilliard at once.

Then, imagine that The New York Post calls them "the biggest classical music sensation in years." Famed for breaking down the barriers of traditional piano recitals, The 5 Browns have released three albums, each of which went to no. 1 on Billboard Magazine's Classical Album Chart.

SARAH CHANG AND FRIENDs

The following week, violinist Sarah Chang and friends offer excerpts from Vivaldi's ever-beloved Four Seasons, contrasted by a very different set of seasons from 20th century Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

Both works feature some extravagantly exciting fiddling, but guess which set is tinged with tango flavors? Chang is recognized as one of the foremost violinists of our time and made her debut with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 8.

SPECIAL PACKAGES

Another reason to have classical on your radar this winter is the Vilar Performing Arts Center is offering a Me + 3 ticket package for all classical shows. This promotion offers four tickets for the price of three, great for double date night out. Additionally, each classical series performance offers a deeply discounted student ticket rate in hopes that all will join in on these world-renowned artists.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center and its box office are located in Beaver Creek with complimentary parking and shuttles available. Classical series programs begin at 6:30 p.m., allowing time afterward for a late dinner.

A Vilar Center ticket stub will be good for a 20 percent discount at Revolution. For tickets, call 970-845-8497 or visit the Vilar Center website at http://www.vilarpac.org.