Winter Culinary Week returning to Beaver Creek

Set at the base of a World Cup mountain, Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend will return Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 with new events, guest chefs and a performance by Lord Huron.

During Winter Culinary Weekend, Beaver Creek guests have the opportunity to mix and mingle with celebrity guest chefs, get to know Beaver Creek's world-renowned chefs and sip on local craft beers, specialty cocktails, and wine—all while reveling in endless hours of phenomenal skiing.

A portion of the proceeds from this year's Winter Culinary Weekend will benefit Bright Future Foundation. Based in Eagle County, Bright Future Foundation empowers families and individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. More information on Bright Future Foundation is available at http://mybrightfuture.org/.

The shedule is as follows:

Culinary Kickoff: Colorado Flavors

Jan. 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Winter Culinary Weekend begins with an event that celebrates the flavors and personalities of Colorado. Enjoy a tasting featuring the best that the Centennial State has to offer, with small plates from guest chefs Alex Seidel and Brother Luck, and Executive Chef Riley Romanin. Infinite Monkey Theorem will be pouring wines from their urban winery in the RiNo District of Denver alongside mixologists with Colorado cocktails and craft beers. Beloved Colorado singer Hazel Miller and her band will perform live.

Price: $60 per person.

Event Location: Revolution Restaurant.

Guided Snowshoe Excursion & Lunch with Guest Chef Jamie Bissonnette

Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The morning will feature a guided snowshoe tour in one of Beaver Creek's most stunning, pristine settings—the secluded Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center and McCoy Park, home to over 30 kilometers of beautiful trails. Enjoy lift access to reach McCoy Park, and arrive to trails that are peaceful and quiet. After snowshoeing through the stunning surroundings, relax at Grouse Mountain Grill and enjoy lunch prepared by Executive Chef Brian Busker and guest chef Jamie Bissonnette as well as wines paired with each course.

Price: $150 per person (Please note: all snowshoe equipment and foot passenger lift access is provided with event ticket).

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and Grouse Mountain Grill.

Cooking Demonstration: The Art of Dessert

Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will be greeted with a glass of wine for this exclusive mid-day cooking demonstration at Toscanini, a warm and welcoming spot in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. Watch guest chef Emma Bengtsson prepare beautiful desserts, then sample the delicious creations.

Price: $60 per person, limited to guests 21 and over.

Event Location: Toscanini.

Apres Village: Burgers & Beers

Jan. 25, 3 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy live music presented by Verizon from Nevada and a variety of delicious burgers and Colorado beers available for purchase throughout the Village.

Price: Complimentary access with tasting tickets available for purchase. Guests can purchase a commemorative tasting glass and proceeds benefit Bright Future Foundation. Verizon guests can enjoy the VerizonUp Lounge in the village.

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village.

Region on the Rise: Willamette Valley Wine Dinner featuring Guest Chef Chris Czarnecki

Jan. 25, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

This unique culinary experience at Trappers Cabin, nestled among aspen and pine trees at 9,500 feet, features food and wine from the Willamette Valley region of Oregon. Slippers and warm drinks greet guests, followed by an intimate wine-paired dinner from guest chef Chris Czarnecki of The Joel Palmer House in Oregon's Pinot Noir country.

Price: $200 per person.

Event Location: Trappers Cabin.

Epicurean Escape: Wine-Paired Dinner at Allie's Cabin featuring Guest Chef Emma Bengtsson

Friday, Jan. 25, 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Beaver Creek's exclusive and luxurious on-mountain log cabin is open for a rare culinary treat. The evening begins with a sleigh ride from the base of Beaver Creek Mountain to the cozy confines of Allie's Cabin. Guests will be greeted at the Cabin with cozy slippers and a warm drink. Emma Bengtsson, Executive Chef at Aquavit in New York City, which holds Michelin stars, joins Allie's Cabin Executive Chef Kirk Weems for an inspired dinner paired with hand-selected wines. Cap off the night with a sleigh ride back to Beaver Creek Village to conclude a memorable experience.

Price: $175 per person

Event Location: Allie's Cabin

Shaken & Stirred

Jan. 25, 7 to 11 p.m.

Sip on hand-crafted cocktails and nibble on inspired hors d'oeuvres at the Colorado Tasting Room alongside a live band. This lively cocktail party will be the talk of the town.

Price: $60 per person, limited to guests 21 years of age and over.

Event Location: Colorado Tasting Room.

Ski.Eat.Ski with Guest Chef Alex Seidel

Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Join Beaver Creek's renowned ski and snowboard instructors for a morning of exploring intermediate and advanced trails on the mountain, and pick up some new technique tips along the way. Following a morning in the snow, warm up and relax at Zach's Cabin, perched on the mountain above Bachelor Gulch. Savor a gourmet lunch prepared by guest chef Alex Seidel and Executive Chef David Gutowski paired with unique wines to complete this elevated on-mountain experience.

Price: $150 per person (Please note: this event is limited to intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders only. The price does not include a lift ticket or ski equipment).

Lunch Location: Zach's Cabin on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstration & Gourmet Luncheon with Guest Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At this exclusive cooking class, watch as guest chef Geoffrey Zakarian works culinary magic at Splendido at the Chateau's spectacular demonstration kitchen alongside Executive Chef Brian Ackerman. This unique event culminates with a lively lunch where guests will feast on top-notch dishes paired with unique wines.

Price: $150 per person, limited to guests 21 years of age and over.

Event Location: Splendido at the Chateau.

Apres Village: Authentically Alpine

Jan. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.

After carving up the slopes, wrap up the afternoon with Authentically Alpine in Beaver Creek Village. Dine on Bavarian favorites and beverages available for purchase throughout the Village while listening to live music presented by Verizon from the Helmut Fricker Band and enjoying Beaver Creek's best shopping.

Price: Complimentary access with tasting tickets available for purchase. Guests can purchase a commemorative tasting glass and the proceeds benefit Bright Future Foundation. Verizon guests can enjoy the VerizonUp Lounge in the village.

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village.

Kids' Cooking Classes

Jan. 26, Kids ages six to eight, 3 to 4 p.m.; kids ages nine to 12, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

During Authentically Alpine in Beaver Creek Village, parents can bring their children to cooking class with Chef Ally Stephens. The littlest of guests will learn how to make cream cheese and chocolate buttercream frosting to decorate cupcakes. Kids ages nine to 12 will learn how to make fresh pasta and walnut kale pesto. Each child will get to take home their creation to share with their families.

Price: $25 per child.

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village.

Synesthesia: Culinary Showcase and Concert with Lord Huron, hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian

Jan. 26, tasting from 6 to 8 p.m.; concert from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.

New this year, Synesthesia, named for a phenomenon involving the overlap of two senses like taste and hearing, will offer guests the opportunity to savor outstanding bites, treats and libations at the main event showcasing premier chefs from Beaver Creek and guest chefs from throughout the country, as well as tastings from select wineries and spirits. The tasting will be followed by an exclusive and intimate concert with Lord Huron. Guest chefs include Geoffrey Zakarian, Jamie Bissonnette, Chris Czarnecki and Brother Luck. A limited number of Beaver Creek Host Chefs will also be featured.

Price: $175 per person (includes both the tasting and concert).

Event Location: Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Beaver Creek First Tracks & Gourmet Breakfast

Jan. 27, 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Be one of the first skiers on the mountain to enjoy perfectly groomed runs at sunrise. Beaver Creek First Tracks gives guests the opportunity to enjoy unmatched access, boarding the Centennial Express Lift an hour before the mountain opens to the public. After skiing flawlessly groomed runs, delight in a delectable breakfast on-mountain at the exclusive Allie's Cabin.

Price: $150 per person for adults, $75 for children 12 and under (Please note: the price does NOT include a lift ticket or ski equipment).

Event Location: Centennial Express Lift and Allie's Cabin.

Shaping Your Senses: Wine Glassware & Tasting Seminar

Jan. 27, 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Featuring Riedel Ambassador Shelley Sale, find out why the shape of your glassware matters in fully experiencing different varietals of wine. Learn about various glassware shapes and how they change the experience of enjoying wine by focusing on the taste, balance and finish provided by each glass. After the seminar concludes, you will take home your very own Riedel glass kit, valued at $119.

Price: $75 per person, limited to guests 21 years of age and over.

Event Location: Peregrine Room at the Osprey.

Sunset Snowshoe & Sunday Supper

Jan. 27, 2:30 to 8 p.m.

The afternoon begins with a guided snowshoe tour of the majestic McCoy Park, culminating at Trappers Cabin, a warm and inviting on-mountain cabin nestled among aspen and pine trees at 9,500 feet with magnificent sunset views. Slippers and warm drinks greet guests after the snowshoe excursion, followed by an intimate wine-paired supper to conclude a memorable weekend.

Price: $200 per person (All snowshoe equipment provided with ticket).

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and Trappers Cabin.

For tickets and complete details on the full lineup of events, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/culinary.