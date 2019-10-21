Tim Durtschi makes a jump in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Nic Alegre | Speical to the Daily

As if the current weather wasn’t getting the Vail Valley hype for ski season, Thursday night brings a chance to celebrate even more.

“Winterland,” a ski film showing across the U.S. through January, makes a stop Thursday at Vail Mountain School in Vail. Like others in its genre, “Winterland” showcases ski and snowboard culture with cinematic shots and incredible runs.

The film is produced by Teton Gravity Research, a production company that started in 1995. Based out of Wyoming, TGR has produced 32 ski and snowboard films and has partnered with athletes such as Jeremy Jones, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ian Walsh and Angel Collinson.

“Winterland” marks a milestone for the production company. Jill Garreffi is the first woman editor to cut and splice a Teton Gravity film, and 15-year-old Daniel Tisi is one of the athletes featured.

Nick McNutt was in last year’s TGR film. He said he loved watching Tisi experience Alaska for the first time.

“If a kid that young can do it, hopefully it’s inspiration for more kids who are maybe fired up on skiing too,” McNutt said.

“Winterland” shot scenes in Alaska, Austrai, British Columbia and Norway as well as Jackson Hole, WY, where this image was shot.

Nic Alegre | Special to the Daily

The trip to Alaska for filming was ideal this year according to McNutt — the crew enjoyed nice weather and stable conditions for the whole first week they were there.

“That’s kind of rare in Alaska,” he said.

They also shot in Austria, British Columbia, Norway and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The film serves as an homage to the people who founded the ski scene. McNutt said that they decided to go into shooting with less pre-planning and the footage pushed them in that direction. The past few years had been heavy on storyboarding a plotline, and the pullback helped the crew find a new direction.

“It’s a light touch on the historical side of it,” he said. “There’s some old footage of each location and the way that things started off there. This year the goal was to let it happen a little more naturally.”

McNutt is excited to travel to Vail and elsewhere with the film because it’s like a big reunion after time spent filming.

“We all come from different places. We’re really close but geographically separate,” he said.

Skier Todd Ligare swerves down a mountain in Jackson Hole, WY.

Austin Hopkins | Special to the Daily

If you go …

What: “Winterland” Vail Premiere

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Vail Mountain School

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day-of

More information: Visit tetongravity.com for more information and to purchase tickets. This event usually sells out each year.