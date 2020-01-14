WinterWonderGrass announces Grass After Dark schedule
WinterWonderGrass has released the schedule for its Grass After Dark series, which will include performances from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pickin’ On The Dead with Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, The Jon Stickley Trio, Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band (led by The Infamous Stringdusters’ fiddle player), Twisted Pine, Della Mae and Meadow Mountain.
Tickets for Grass After Dark are not included in festival ticket purchase and start at $15. Here is the Grass After Dark schedule for the weekend.
For more information, visit winterwondergrass.com.
Thunderhead Lodge – Ride the gondola
Friday – Pickin’ on the Dead with Tyler Grant, Andy Thorn, Jon Stickley, and more guests with JS3
Saturday – ALO
Schmiggity’s – Intimate room downtown
Friday – Della Mae with Meadow Mountain
Saturday – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades with Bowregard
The Grand Ballroom – Located in The Grand Hotel
Friday – Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band (of The Infamous Stringdusters) with Twisted Pine
Saturday – WWG ALL-STARS anchored by Billy Failing, Royal Masat and Jarrod Walker plus many guests with WinterWonderWomen
Sunday – The Travelin’ McCourys with Che Apalache
