WinterWonderGrass announces Grass After Dark schedule

Jeremy Garrett, a member of the Infamous Stringdusters, will be one of the musicians playing a set during Grass After Dark.

WinterWonderGrass has released the schedule for its Grass After Dark series, which will include performances from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pickin’ On The Dead with Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, The Jon Stickley Trio, Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band (led by The Infamous Stringdusters’ fiddle player), Twisted Pine, Della Mae and Meadow Mountain.

Tickets for Grass After Dark are not included in festival ticket purchase and start at $15. Here is the Grass After Dark schedule for the weekend.

For more information, visit winterwondergrass.com.

Thunderhead Lodge – Ride the gondola

Friday – Pickin’ on the Dead with Tyler Grant, Andy Thorn, Jon Stickley, and more guests with JS3

Saturday – ALO

Schmiggity’s – Intimate room downtown

Friday – Della Mae with Meadow Mountain

Saturday – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades with Bowregard

The Grand Ballroom – Located in The Grand Hotel

Friday – Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band (of The Infamous Stringdusters) with Twisted Pine

Saturday – WWG ALL-STARS anchored by Billy Failing, Royal Masat and Jarrod Walker plus many guests with WinterWonderWomen

Sunday – The Travelin’ McCourys with Che Apalache