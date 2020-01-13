Keller Williams' Grateful Grass is one of the headliners at Bonfire Block Party 2020.

Special to the Daily

Genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Keller Williams will perform at the 2020 WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs, CO.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Williams will perform solo at the festival’s intimate Mountain Top Dinner event at Thunderhead Lodge. Then on Friday, Feb. 21, he’ll be joined on the main stage with his Keller & The Keels trio, featuring progressive flatpicker Larry Keel and bassist Jenny Keel, as they perform a combination of original pieces and covers in a psychedelic Appalachian bluegrass style.

After 2006’s “Grass” and 2012’s “Theif”, Keller & The Keels released their third album together, “Speed,” in November 2019. The album gives the bluegrass treatment to a collection of popular songs by celebrated artists, including The Doors, Kacey Musgraves, Fiona Apple, Weezer and more, and also features two original tracks.

Williams has toured with The String Cheese Incident, Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Rhythm Devils and Umphrey’s McGee. He also curates numerous side projects, such as his six-piece funk band “More Than A Little”, Grateful Dead tribute “Grateful Grass”, and Tom Petty-inspired project “PettyGrass.” Grateful Grass is one of the headliners at the 2020 Bonfire Block Party, this year held from June 12-14.