WinterWonderGrass cancels Feb. 2021 festival, postpones to 2022

Organizers of the WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew festival in Steamboat Springs announced Tuesday morning that the 2021 festival has been canceled. They cited an abundance of caution in the COVID-19 pandemic and commitment to keeping all guests and staff safe as reasons for the decision.

Bonfire Entertainment, which stages the event, did announce dates for 2022. The festival will return Feb. 25 to 27, 2022.

“The health and wellness of our community will always be the driving force behind any decision we make, and although we all need our musical medicine more than ever, we have received no indication that large gatherings in Colorado will be approved by this February,” shared Scotty Stoughton, festival founder. “We are working in conjunction with our partners at Steamboat Resort and the local community at large to be ready to produce a smaller event if the opportunity to safely gather opens up. By making this call, we can continue to dive into other musical business possibilities that keep the team working, the creativity flowing and the lights on. Don’t worry, we plan to be in Steamboat for a very very long time.”

WinterWonderGrass will be airing Episode 4 of its WWG TV series this fall, is co-presenting a Colorado Wildfire Relief Benefit concert featuring Andy Thorn, Jeremy Garrett, Tyler Grant and Adrian Engfer at the Mishawaka Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 13 and is supporting the annual Friends of the Yampa Benefit on Nov. 21 in Steamboat. It has already announced and gone on sale with its 2021 RiverWonderGrass river-trip-meets-music-festival, that will feature members of the California Honeydrops, Andy Thorn, Daniel Rodriguez, Lindsay Lou, Bridget Law and more.

For more information about all things WinterWonderGrass and RiverWonderGrass, visit bonfirentertainment.com.