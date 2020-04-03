WinterWonderGrass live streams special footage on Facebook, YouTube
Like many others in the music industry, WinterWonderGrass is bringing its programming to the internet.
Friday, April 3 will mark the second installment of WWG TV. The livestream starts at 6 p.m. MT via the festival’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The second installment, dubbed “Colorado – Back To The Roots,” shows never-before-seen footage from The Jeff Austin Band, fronted by the late mandolinist – performing at WinterWonderGrass Steamboat. Plus there will be new, unreleased footage of Greensky Bluegrass and additional Billy Strings footage from Steamboat 2020. Episode 2 will also feature footage captured over the last eight years of the Colorado installment of the festival, with performances from Leftover Salmon, The Lil Smokies and more.
WWG TV has live stream three, hour-long episodes over three consecutive Fridays, with the last one slated for April 10. The first episode, “Tahoe – Come Together,” is now archived on the festival’s official YouTube channel.
