WinterWonderGrass music festival to return to Steamboat

There's magic that happens when people from around the world gather for a weekend of music and mountains. That magic is the root of all things WinterWonderGrass Steamboat.

The 7th annual Colorado homegrown festival, featuring over 20 bluegrass and roots artists returns to Steamboat Springs from Friday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb.24, 2019 with Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth and The Infamous Stringdusters headlining the event.

The event will also feature local beer and cider tastings.

The lineup will also include the following bands:

The California Honeydrops, Fruition, Billy Strings, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae with Bonnie Paine, Jeff Austin Band, the Shook Twins, Lindsay Lou, Love Canon and River Whyless, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Pickin on the Dead, Town Mountain, Rapidgrass, Upstate, Wood Belly, The Sweet Lillies, Chain Station, The Lonesome Days and Jay Roemer Band.

Ticket and scheduling information can be found at http://www.winterwondergrass.com