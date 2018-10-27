“Wizard rock” band, Harry and the Potters, make appearance in Steamboat
October 27, 2018
What: Harry and the Potters
When: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27
Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The original “wizard rock” band will be in Steamboat Springs on Saturday at Strings Music Pavilion.
“I've been trying to get them to Steamboat for over a year so it should be awesome,” said Katie Carroll, Strings Music Festival director of artistic administration and education.
Harry and the Potters, featuring brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge, will sing songs based on the Harry Potter series. Songs include "Save Ginny Weasley" and "Accio Hagrid."
The DeGeorge brothers helped co-found the Harry Potter Alliance, and they were profiled in the 2008 documentary "We Are Wizards."
Since 2002, they have played over 800 shows in libraries, rock clubs, art spaces, bookstores, basements and pizza places all over the world, according to their bio.
