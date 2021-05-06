Wondering what to do for mom? Tricia’s top Mother’s Day Picks 5/7/21

Flowers, jewelry and chocolate are top sellers for Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.

Sooz / Unsplash

Mother’s Day is celebrated all across the world, and the second Sunday in May marks when we honor motherhood in the United States. Homemade cards and crafts, brunch, flowers and phone calls are just a few of the ways to show appreciation for the woman who means so much.

According to the Good Housekeeping magazine, some of the top gifts this year include the classics like flowers, perfume and chocolates, as well as more modern gifts such as custom headphones and ear buds — or surprise your mom with Cameo, which gives you access to thousands of your mom’s favorite stars who will film a short video and send her a personalized message.

Whether it’s a grand gesture or something homemade, there are many ways to celebrate mom here in the Vail Valley.

Is mom sporty?

This Mother’s Day, consider getting mom some accessories for her bike, like this wicker basket and bell for a beach cruiser.

Tim Foster / Unsplash

If your mom likes to mountain bike, road bike or commute around town on a beach cruiser bike, there are plenty of accessories to go along with the sport. New bike gloves or cute socks with fun graphics or bike tools for changing a flat tire are great ideas for the mountain biking mama. A brightly colored vest or a windbreaker jacket is a perfect choice for the road bike-riding woman. Bike bells, a woven basket and a drink holder for the handlebars will have mom all set to get on a fun outing with the beach cruiser.

The mountain bike trails downvalley are open and dry at this time. Eagle has miles and miles of singletrack for all levels. Riding on the bike path and road is a good way to get miles under your belt early in the season. Paved trails and roads are a good option when it rains and the trails are too muddy to ride. Fruita is a popular mountain biking destination, but roadies can pass the time biking through the beautiful Colorado National Monument.

For the mom who loves to hike, make sure she is hydrated with all sorts of water bottles sized for the length of hike she likes to go on. Or get her a hands-free hydration backpack so she can stash snacks, sunscreen and a map inside the pack. For shorter hikes, get the hip pack that has smaller bottles and bottle holders built in so you can grab a quick drink while on the go. Plan a hike with grand vistas and pack a picnic and give your mom a portable hammock so she can relax after the trek.

Get out on the trails this weekend to get mom ready for the Boneyard Boogie trail run next week in Eagle or book a Hanging Lake trip (reservations required) to see the iconic sights from Glenwood Canyon.

If your mom is a golfer get her the Rocky Mountain Golf Card, which allows cardholders to buy a round of golf and get a round for a friend. There are 12 golf courses (a few in the Vail Valley and the other courses in the region) included in the Rocky Mountain Golf Card. Price: $79. Website: rockymountaingolfcard.com .

The Eagle Ranch Golf Course has special golf rates for Mother’s Day Weekend. On May 8 and 9, moms can enjoy the following discounted rates on their round of golf at Eagle Ranch Golf Club: $45 for 18 holes (includes cart) and $30 for 9 holes (includes cart). Plus, all ladies’ clothing, hats and shoes are 30% off now through Sunday. Website: eagleranchgolf.com

Does mom like to be pampered?

Many spas are offering discounts this time of year. Treat mom to a massage, facial or get her a gift card.

Engin Akyurt for Unsplash / Special to the Daily

Now is the perfect time to treat mom to a little pampering since it is off-season. Many spas offer discounts and even if your mom can’t use a treatment now, you can buy a gift card to take advantage of the savings. Massages, facials, body wraps, manicures, pedicures and even float spas are all ways to show your mom she is appreciated.

Exhale Beaver Creek at Park Hyatt

50-minute Flow Massage or True Facial: $115 ($75 savings)

50-minute Hydrafacial: $145 ($100 savings)

80-minute Flow Massage: $169 ($116 savings)

Website: exhalespa.com

Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront

50-minute custom massage or facial: $115 (originally $160)

75-minute custom massage or facial: $165 (originally $220)

Purchase a spa gift card online between May 1-9, 2021 and save $25

Website: spaanjali.com

Sonnenalp Spa

20% off massages, massage upgrades, facials and facial upgrades.

Website: sonnenalp.com/spa

Rock Resorts Spa at Arrabelle

$20 off massages during off-season.

Mother’s Day Special: A free enhancement and a glass of champagne.

Website: rockresorts-spa-at-the-arrabelle.business.site/?m=true

Dreams Float Spa

60 minute float gift certificates are 50% off

60 and 90 minute massage gift certificates and all packages are 20% off

Offer valid now until May 8th

Website: dreamsfloat.com.

Is mom a foodie?

Brunch is a traditional way to spend Mother’s Day. Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa offers a three-course brunch from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Special to the Daily

Brunch is a traditional way to celebrate Mother’s Day. Some restaurants are doing special brunch spreads on Sunday or take your mom out to her favorite restaurant for dinner.

Maya at the Westin Riverfront

Three-course meal is priced at $55 for adults and $20 for kids.

Menu includes favorites like huevos rancheros, crab benedict, tuna niçoise salad or avocado toast and sweets like cinnamon rolls and apple turnovers

Kids will love the lollipop pancakes

Bottomless “Mom”-osas for $20

Reservations are recommended

The brunch takeout option serves four people for $130

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website: http://www.riverfrontdining.com/maya

Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail

$22 a la carte menu items like the crab benedict, plancha bologna Cuban, frittatas and burrito vegetarian green chili

$18 bottomless mimosas and $16 bloody Mary’s

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Website: hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/colorado/grand-hyatt-vail/egegh/dining

Is mom a music lover?

Live music festivals such as Vail Jazz and Bravo! Vail return to the Vail Valley this summer.

Zach Mahone / Special to the Daily

This summer will see a return of many more music festivals and concerts to the Vail Valley. Some shows are free and other shows require tickets. Take a look at the calendar and set up a date to take mom out to hear some tunes.

Avon

SunsetLIVE! – Most Sundays May 30 until Sept. 5

AvonLIVE! – Select Wednesdays June 23 until Sept. 1 with a special show on July 17.

Website: avon.org/events

Beaver Creek

Live music on a daily basis – June 17 until Aug. 31

Zusammen – music and food on the plaza on select Saturdays from June 17 through Sept. 18

Website – beavercreek.com/events

Vilar Performing Arts Center

June 27 – The Allman Betts Band

July 2 – Randy Rogers Band

July 16 – Leann Rimes Acoustic

July 22 – Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

July 31 – A New World Record – A Tribute to the Music of Electric Light Orchestra

Aug. 5 – Amy Grant

Aug. 21 – Del McCoury Band

Aug. 28 – Keb’ Mo’ Acoustic

Website: vilarpac.org

Bravo Vail

St. Martin in the Fields, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic return to the Vail Valley

Performances will start on June 24 and go through Aug. 4

Website: bravovail.org

Vail Jazz

Some details were still being finalized at press time, but Vail Jazz invites the community to join a staller cast of musicians on Thursday and Sunday evenings starting July 8

The Vail Jazz Labor Day Party will return

Sign up for Vail Jazz’s newsletter to stay up to date

Website – vailjazz.org

Gypsum Daze

Jimmie Allen – July 16

Pat Green opens for LOCASH – July 17

Website – townofgypsum.com

Is mom crafty?

Cathryn Cooper, co-owner of Maker & Stitch, works on a project at the store in Edwards. Maker & Stitch offers knitting materials, patterns and other craft projects at its Edwards location.

Maker & Stitch / Special to the Daily

Get mom craft supplies, material or gift cards to help her continue her crafty pursuits. Knitting, quilting, crocheting, painting, sculpting are all fun ways to get creative with mom.

Alpine Arts Center in Edwards

Cupcakes and Canvas – 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday

$40 includes instruction, materials and a cupcake

Moms get one free mimosa, and Beer/wine/drinks are $6. Snacks will be available as well.

Website: alpineartscenter.org

Bracelet making at Squash Blossom Vail

Make a bracelet for mom or bring mom along to pick out her own beads and gemstones and create together

Bracelet making classes happen in the store, online or book a private class at home

Next in-store class is Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Kids bracelets – $25, bracelets with high quality gemstones – $49

Website: squashblossomvail.com

Maker and Stitch in Edwards

Gift cards, yarns, patterns, private lessons, open knitting, crocheting, kits available for the beginner and the advanced knitter

Punch needling coming soon

Cafe Knit on Saturdays – 10 a.m. to noon

Open Knitting on Thursdays – 3 to 5 p.m.

Website: makerandstitch.com

Alpaca, LLC in Eagle

Locally grown Alpaca yarn from its ranch in McCoy, CO

Knitting lessons, crochet lessons, finished products

20% off sale for Mother’s Day

Facebook page: facebook.com/AlpacaLlc

Motley Fabric in Gypsum