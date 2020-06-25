Woodward Copper barn to open for summer July 5 through Aug. 15

Woodward Copper at Copper Mountain Resort will reopen the Woodward Barn action sports facility for booking on Sunday, July 5, remaining open through Saturday, Aug. 15.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Reservations must be made online at least 48 hours in advance. The Woodward Barn is a 19,400-square-foot indoor training facility for snowboard, ski, skateboard, BMX, trampoline and tumbling.

As part of health protocols in the Woodward Barn specific to the novel coronavirus pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face covering, per the county’s public health order. Guests will also be screened for symptoms and close-contact exposures at drop off, to ensure they are symptom-free before they are deemed able to attend.

Introductory and drop-in sessions at The Barn are open to those aged 5 and older, although 5- to 6-year-old sessions are only available at the, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. sessions, with a parent or guardian participating in the same session. For skate, bike, scooter and inline sessions, those younger than 5 are able to participate with a parent.

For more information on Barn programming this summer, visit: CopperColorado.com/Woodward/Passes/Barn-Pass.